Interest on employee contribution to PF over 2.5 lakh per year, now taxable
Interest earned from the Provident Fund (PF) contributions above 2.5 cabbages per year will now be taxed at normal rates.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
The Minister of Finance in the Union Budget 2021 announced proposals to limit the exemption from taxes on interest income earned from the contribution of employees to various provisional funds for high-income employees.
“In order to rationalize the tax exemption for income earned by high-income employees, it has been proposed to limit the tax exemption from interest income earned from employees’ contributions to various providence funds for the annual contribution. to 2.5 cabbage “, it is stated in the budget document. This restriction will apply only for the contribution given on or after April 1, 2021.
This is not the first time the government has proposed taxing providence fund money. The 2016 budget had also proposed that interest accumulated on 60% of EPF be taxed. But the proposal came back again.
However, this time the proposal may not face feedback as it only affects the soft layer of salaried employees. The annual threshold of 2.5 lakhs means that a person contributing up to 20,833 per month in PF (base salary up to 1.73 lakh per month) will escape tax.
The new salary code which will enter into force on April 1 stipulates that the basic salary must be at least 50% of the total income of the individual. This means that the salary structure will have to be changed to a higher base salary and that will automatically increase the contribution to the FS.
The budget has also proposed to remove the tax exemption under Section 10 (10d) of the Unit Related Insurance Plan (ULIP) with a premium of more than 2.5 lakh per year. This will be applicable after February 1.2021 and not retrospectively.
