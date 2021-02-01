Pope to attend the first International Day of Human Brotherhood





The Holy Father will mark International Human Brotherhood Day in a virtual meeting on February 4, the date set by the United Nations General Assembly for this new annual occasion. He will do so together with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyeb. The event will be held in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed.

Pope Francis will celebrate International Human Brotherhood Day on Thursday, February 4, in a virtual event hosted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, with the participation of the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Ahmad Al -Tajjeb; United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres; and other personalities.



On the same occasion, the Zayed Prize for Human Brotherhood will be awarded, which is inspired by the Human Brotherhood Document. The award ceremony and ceremony will be broadcast in several languages ​​starting at 14:30 (Rome time) – 13.30 (GMT time) – by Vatican News, the Holy See multimedia information portal and broadcast by Vatican Media . “This holiday responds to a clear call that Pope Francis has made to all mankind to build a gift of peace in meeting one another,” said Cardinal Miguel Ayngel Ayuso Guixot MCCJ, President of the Pontifical Council for Interfaith Dialogue. “In October 2020, that invitation became even more alive with the Encyclical All brothers. “These meetings are a way to achieve true social friendship, as the Holy Father requires of us,” he added. The date is not a coincidence. On February 4, 2019, during an Apostolic Journey the Pope made in the United Arab Emirates, together with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar (Cairo), Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, they signed Document on human brotherhood for world peace and to live together . The Pope and the Grand Imam spent nearly half a year drafting this Document before announcing it together during such a historic visit. A few months later, the High Committee of the Human Brotherhood was established to translate the aspirations of the Human Brotherhood Document into sustained commitments and concrete actions to foster brotherhood, solidarity, respect and mutual understanding. The High Committee is planning an Abrahamic Family House, with a synagogue, a church and a mosque, on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. She established an independent jury to receive nominations for the Zayed Prize for Human Brotherhood and to select winners whose work demonstrates a lifelong commitment to human brotherhood. The 2021 Prize will be awarded on 4 February.



On December 21, 2020, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared February 4 as the International Day of Human Brotherhood. “At this crucial stage of human history, we are at a crossroads: on the one hand, the universal brotherhood in which humanity rejoices, and on the other, a sharp misery that will increase the suffering and deprivation of the people,” Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam, general secretary of the High Committee of the Human Brotherhood, underlined during his presentation of the encyclical All brothers on October 4, 2020. Pope Francis has encouraged the Holy See to join in the celebration of International Human Brotherhood Day under the leadership of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. In the January edition of Video of the Pope In the service of human brotherhood, the Holy Father emphasizes the importance of focusing on what is essential to the faith of all faiths: worship of God and love of neighbor. “Brotherhood leads us to open ourselves before the Father of all and to see in one another a brother, a sister, to share life, or to support one another, to love, to know,” Pope Francis emphasizes in the video. About the Pontifical Council for Interfaith Dialogue The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue was established in 1964 by Pope Paul VI with the aim of working on relations and dialogue between the Catholic Church and believers of other religions. It is currently headed by Cardinal Miguel Ayngel Ayuso Guixot. Among its main activities, it cooperates with bishops and the Episcopal Conference on issues related to interfaith dialogue; holds meetings, visits and conferences with leaders of other religions; and publishes various materials to promote dialogue between different faiths. About the High Committee of the Human Brotherhood The High Committee of the Human Brotherhood is composed of various international religious leaders, scholars and cultural leaders who were inspired by the Human Brotherhood Document and are committed to sharing its message of mutual understanding and peace. Their main job is to act concretely according to the aspirations of the Document on Human Brotherhood and to spread the values ​​of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. The Secretary General of the High Committee of the Human Brotherhood is Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam.



Human brotherhood in the Papacy of Pope Francis

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos