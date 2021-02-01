



The national carrier will monetize the Dedicated Goods Corridor (DFC) assets for operations and maintenance, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget speech on Monday. Sitharaman also said that Indian Railways will work on the National Railway Plan to create a future ready rail system by 2030. The national carrier is designated 1.10 million ALL, of which Croats’s 1.07 billion account for capital expenditures. Railways will monetize the assets of the Dedicated Freight Corridor for operations and maintenance, after commissions. Monetizing the operation of public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for the construction of new infrastructure. A national pipeline will be launched to make potential money on the coffee field infrastructure. A money-making control panel will also be set up to track progress and provide visibility to investors, Sitharaman said in her budget speech. Read also | Nirmala Sitharamans budget speech highlights government focus on poll-linked states Indian Railways has prepared a National Railway Plan for India 2030. The plan is to create a future ready rail system by 2030. Reducing logistics costs for our industry is at the core of our strategy to enable Make in India. DFC West and DFC East are expected to be ordered by June 2022, she said. In addition, the government will consider the new corridor in the Sonnagar-Gomoh section (263.7 km) of the DFC East in PPP mode in 2021-22 and the announced 274.3 km Gomoh-Dankuni sectors. We will undertake projects dedicated to the freight corridor in the future, namely the East Coast Corridor from Kharagpur to Vijayawada, the East-West Corridor from Bhusaval to Kharagpur in Dankuni and the North-South Corridor from Itars to Vijayawada. Detailed project reports will be undertaken in the first phase. 100% Electrification of Wide Metering Roads will be completed by December, 2023, she said. For the convenience and safety of passengers, Railways will introduce the aesthetically designed Vista Dome LHB trainer on tourist roads to provide passengers with a better travel experience, she said. The security measures taken in recent years have yielded results. To further strengthen this effort, the high-density grid and highly utilized Indian Railway network routes will be equipped with an indigenously developed automatic train protection system that eliminates collision due to human error, she said. . The budget has a strong emphasis on railways in order to improve performance and reduce logistics costs, which will have a multiple direct impact on domestic production and trade. Railways have been a major focus for this government with a massive PPP program announced last year now followed by an unprecedented budget allocation and ambitious capital expenditure program (capex). There is a sense that railways (with its massive coverage, incredible traffic volumes and existing infrastructure bank) represent an excellent monetary asset which can be a game-changer if managed carefully. The budget specifically aims to focus on freight corridors and plans to monetize them, said Deepto Roy, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. The national carrier has faced significant losses in the current fiscal system due to the blockade imposed on March 22nd and the suspension of regular train services since then. There was a 1.1% drop in freight loading and a negative 4.2% increase in passenger traffic for Indian Railways in 2019-2020 compared to 2018-2019, according to the Economic Survey, which was presented to Parliament on Friday. The increase in rail freight traffic is estimated to be (-) 35.3 percent years [Year-over-Year] in April 2020 before rapidly returning to 15.5 percent Annual in September 2020, (Figure 1 (b)). The growth impulse continued until December 2020. Indian Railway loading was 118.13 million tonnes in December 2020, which is 8.54 percent higher than the New Year compared to the loading of recent years (108.84 million tonnes) for the same period , she had pointed out.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos