Germany IAA Motor Show to become a virtual / real world hybrid event





The organizers of the best vehicle show in Germany, the IAA, plan to organize digital and real-world activities as the event continues to fight to attract foreign vehicle manufacturers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. German vehicle manufacturers Volkswagen Group, BMW and Daimler will take part in the show, which takes place in Munich from 7 September to 12 September. Frankfurt was IAA’s host city for almost 70 years, but the VDA has chosen Munich for this year’s event. So far only a handful of non-German vehicle manufacturers, including Ford, Hyundai and Chinese brands, have said they will be present. Other major car companies, including Toyota, Renault and Stellantis, which includes the PSA Group and its German-based brand Opel as well as Fiat Chrysler, have not pledged to be present. This means that time is running out to make the show a truly international event with global appeal. Organizers will put more emphasis on digital activities in case the trip is still disrupted in September by measures to control the coronavirus. “We are planning it as a hybrid event – a digital part, a physical part with appropriate hygienic concepts,” said Tobias Groeber, from Messe Muenchen, who operates at the Munich Fair in Riem, where the show will take place. The German Automobile Association, VDA, which hosts the show, believes a hybrid event could take precedence. Virtual events will increase the reach of the show and “make it more attractive to exhibitors and visitors,” said VDA communications chief Lutz Meyer. Vehicle manufacturers will have the opportunity to send marketing messages to their target groups through text, images and videos on various digital channels, Meyer said. Among the confirmed attendees are the new Volvo Polestar EV brand, though Volvo itself will pass the event and Chinese brands Nio, SAIC, Great Wall’s Wey and Xpeng. Suppliers Robert Bosch, Continental, Faurecia and ZF Friedrichshafen are also among the participating companies. This year’s IAA will expand its focus beyond cars to cover individual forms of movement, including so-called “holistic movement” where all road users are networked. The World Cycling Forum is a partner and several well-known bicycle manufacturers have confirmed their participation.

