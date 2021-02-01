South Africa to welcome the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa is preparing to welcome a hero Monday for the distribution of its first COVID-19 vaccine 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute in India.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be part of the red carpet welcome at Johannesburg OR Tambo International Airport for the delivery of vaccines, which will be followed later this month by another 500,000 doses of the vaccine.

AstraZeneca vaccines will be used to inoculate South Africa’s first-line health workers, which will be the start of the countries’ vaccination campaign. The first strokes are expected to be administered in mid-February after the vaccines are tested and approved by South African drug regulatory authorities.

We really need these vaccines as soon as possible, Michael Makhethe, an ambulance driver and first aid worker working in the Soweto area south of Johannesburg, told The Associated Press. We first line healthcare workers are exposed to the virus in our work. We need protection.

The South African government aims to inoculate 40 million people, representing 67% of the 60 million country population, by the end of the year.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in all of Africa to date, with 1.45 million confirmed cases, including 44,164 deaths, according to official figures released Sunday. This represents about 41% of all reported cases from 54 African countries, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The South African struggle to get adequate vaccines to achieve that ambitious goal received a substantial boost with the news that it has won 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. They are expected to arrive in the second quarter of the year, the government confirmed to the Associated Press.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will announce the cost of Pfizer vaccines at a later date, said Lwazi Manzi, a spokesman for the health ministry.

In the coming months, South Africa is expecting to receive 6 million doses of vaccines from the international COVAX structure, 9 million of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when approved, and an additional 20 million from the African Union Vaccine Purchasing Task Force. Further vaccine purchases will be needed to meet the government inoculation goal.

According to a recent survey, most South Africans are awaiting vaccination. An impressive 67% of adults said they would definitely or probably get a vaccine if it were available, according to a survey by the University of Johannesburg and the Humanities Research Council.

Those who said they obviously would not or probably would not get a vaccine were at 18%, according to the survey of more than 10,000 South Africans. About 15% of respondents said they had not decided whether to take a hit.

South African health experts are encouraged by the survey results, saying many of the undecided will probably get vaccinated when many others are.

The South African government has already launched a social media campaign to create enthusiasm for vaccines.

Hashtags like #VaciNation and # ListenToTheExperts coupled with attractive graphics are circulating to promote support for vaccines and counter rumors and misinformation about COVID-19.

South Africa recently passed its second peak of COVID-19 which was almost double the number of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the first wave. South Africa The seven-day average of new daily cases has dropped significantly over the past two weeks from 25 new cases per 100,000 people on January 17 to 10 new cases per 100,000 people on January 31.

The death rate in South Africa has also begun to decline, with the seven-day average of daily deaths over the past two weeks falling from 0.95 deaths per 100,000 people on January 17 to 0.79 deaths per 100,000 people on January 31.

