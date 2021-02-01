France warns restaurants to stay closed as angry owners protest





French restaurant owners were warned on Monday that they risk losing financial aid to the coronavirus if they reopen despite the closure of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said after protests and reports that some were secretly serving customers. Angry owners say their livelihoods have been in jeopardy since closures were ordered on Oct. 30, with little chance of a return to business as usual any time soon. Several chefs and thousands of people have already backed a call from Stephane Turillon, a chef in eastern France, for restaurants to open for protest meals on Monday. “It is extremely difficult for restaurants, economically and morally,” Le Maire told RTL radio. “But in no way does this justify not following the rules,” he said. On Saturday, police in Paris said they discovered 24 restaurants operating illegally on Thursday and Friday and warned they would step up checks. The Parisien newspaper reported on Monday that a restaurant closed on Friday served judges working at the nearest court of appeal on the Ile de la Cite, right in front of the Paris police headquarters. Le Maire said owners caught serving customers would see their COVID-19 solidarity funds suspended for a month, “and if they do it again, they will not receive any more.” Restaurants and other businesses that were forced to close during the health crisis could receive up to 10,000 euros ($ 12,000) per month, or compensation equal to 20% of their revenue from 2019, limited to 200,000 euros per month . But many landlords say the money is not enough to make up for lost sales as they have to pay rent. Last week, a restaurant owner in the Mediterranean city of Nice was stopped for questioning after serving lunch to about 100 people. Christophe Wilson’s protest garnered a wave of support on social media, with the hashtag #LiberezChristophe (Free Christophe) on trend on Twitter as messages expressed outrage over his treatment and the dire financial constraints of restaurants. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal also warned Monday of “financial fines” for “the very small minority of restaurants that decide to open”.

