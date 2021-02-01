How does China develop international development cooperation? Here comes the most authoritative interpretation.





As a developing country, why does it do that China pay so much attention to development cooperation between countries? What role will it play China to play in a world that undergoes profound changes unseen in a century? In this program, we are honored to have Mr. Tian Lin, the spokesperson of the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the General Director of the agency’s International Cooperation Department to share with us his views and knowledge. CHINA.COM.CN: We know some countries are questioning Of China international development cooperation, saying a stronger one China is using international development cooperation as a tool to increase its influence and promote neo-colonialism in Africa. How do you respond to this? Tian Lin:The absurd claim that China is using international development cooperation to engage in so-called neo-colonialism does not hold water. China has nothing to do with this. China himself was a victim of colonialism in the past. Having experienced colonial rule and aggression for over 100 years, we are fully aware of the great suffering that has been inflicted on a country and its people by colonialism. We share the same hatred for colonialism with African people who also suffered from 500 years of colonial rule. Our two peoples know colonialism very well. China has always been pure and sincere about its international development cooperation. We have made it clear that we will never impose any political conditions, nor will we interfere in the internal affairs of the host countries. We have upheld mutual respect, equality, trust and mutual benefits for profitable cooperation. What we do is help other developing countries improve their ability to self-develop and cope with humanitarian emergencies. Our assistance focuses primarily on areas related to people’s livelihoods, such as schools and hospitals, as well as agriculture. In terms of assistance, we fully respect the will and needs of the host countries. All the aid projects we have implemented have been proposed by the beneficiary countries themselves. The implementation process is characterized by consultation and joint input. It is the people of the host countries who benefit from the projects. What we do has nothing to do with colonialism, nor will we ever seek colonialism in our international development cooperation. So-called neo-colonialism is driven by the West. African countries have never said that. Hopefully the parties concerned can focus on how to help African countries get rid of poverty and achieve development, rather than clinging to their outdated thinking, seeing African countries as their sphere of influence, and using every means possible to undermine friendship and cooperation. between China and Africa. How do you China do you develop international development cooperation?

http://fangtan.china.com.cn/2021-01/29/content_77169316.htm SOURCE China.org.cn

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos