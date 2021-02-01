Italians flock again to coffee bars as COVID-19 restrictions eased | Mighty 790 KFGO





By Gabriele Pileri and Cristiano Corvino ROM (Reuters) – Popular ceramic and chatter glass breaks turned into cafes in much of Italy on Monday as COVID-19 rigid restrictions were eased. After heavy delays during the Christmas and New Year period, two-thirds of Italy were declared a “yellow zone” allowing rods in those less dangerous areas to serve customers back at counters and tables instead of offered only plastic cups. “We felt dead without bars,” said Rome resident Tiziana Baldo after a barista poured her drink into a bar in central Rome. “It’s nice to come here and talk to the people behind the bar; they make us feel alive every morning before we go to work,” she added. While much of Europe remains in a state of disarray, bars and restaurants in parts of Italy can still serve customers at tables and counters until 6pm. After that, it will be lifted until 10 o’clock, when a curfew starts until 5 o’clock the next day. “I’m very happy because at least this huge loss of plastic (glasses by itself) will end,” construction worker Leonardo Angelini said after knocking down his morning coffee at a bar. The Ministry of Health eased restrictions in 15 of Italy’s 20 regions as the number of infected people continued to decline. Five regions remain red zones and travel between regions of any color remains prohibited until mid-February. Italy was one of the countries hardest hit during the first wave of the pandemic and has the second highest number of deaths in Europe from COVID-19, after Britain. But cases and deaths have dropped, with 11,252 new cases on Sunday. Tourist attractions like the Colosseum, which was closed for two months, and the Vatican Museums, which were closed for three months, also reopened, giving those few tourists who displayed an unusual shock. “I’m so happy, for the first time there is something positive about COVID,” said Benoit Duplais, a visitor from Belgium who had just arrived at the Colosseum from the Vatican. “I went to the Vatican now and saw the Sistine Chapel only. And so I want to see that too … it’s fantastic,” he said. Tourism is the lifeblood of Rome’s economy, and many hope that easing restrictions will be a beacon of hope for the future. “We are always hopeful,” said bar owner Giuseppe Unico. “We are waiting for the return of tourists, but now this thought is like a utopia.” (Additional Report by Emily Roe and Eleanor Biles; Written by Philip Pullella; Edited by Mike Collett-White)

