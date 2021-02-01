Blinken criticizes Russia, weighs possible sanctions against North Korea: NBC News





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sharply criticized Russia for its crackdown on protesters backing jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and said the United States was reviewing possible responses to Moscowski’s actions. Photograph Photograph: The newly confirmed Secretary of State Antony Blinken concludes his first press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, January 27, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Barria / Pool Blinken told NBC News he was deeply concerned by the violent crackdown on Russian protesters on Sunday and the nationwide arrests of people demanding the release of Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. More than 5,300 people were arrested in a mass show of force. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Moscow would ignore Blinkens’ comments and warned Washington against imposing any new sanctions. The Russian government makes a big mistake if it believes this has to do with us, Blinken said in an interview. It has to do with them. It has to do with the government. It has to do with the frustration that the Russian people have with corruption, with autocracy, and I think they should look from the inside, not from the outside. Blinken did not commit to specific sanctions against Moscow in the interview, recorded on Sunday. He said he was reviewing a response to actions against Navalny, as well as interfering with the 2020 Russian election, the SolarWinds cough, and the alleged goodwill of US troops in Afghanistan. The president could not have been clearer in his conversation with President Putin, Blinken said of President Joe Bidens’ phone call last week with the Russian leader. Blinken also took issue with China’s actions in Hong Kong, saying he acted savagely to undermine the island and said the United States should accept people fleeing oppression there. If they are victims of repression by the Chinese authorities, we must do something to give them shelter, he said. He also cited China’s lack of transparency regarding the coronavirus as a deep-seated problem, saying Beijing was falling far short of allowing experts to enter the countries where the coronavirus was discovered. Blinken warned that Iran was months away from being able to produce the fragile material needed for a nuclear weapon. He told NBC it could only be a matter of weeks if Iran continues to lift restrictions on the 2015 nuclear deal that the United States withdrew from President Donald Trump. Regarding North Korea, Blinken said the additional sanctions could be used in coordination with US allies as a way towards denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. Other means include unspecified diplomatic incentives, he said. (This story adds the disputed word in the title) Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Edited by Chizu Nomiyama

