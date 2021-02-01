Young people from Tripura were shot dead by a BSF jawan in the border village





A young man from a village in South Tripura district was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the India-Bangladesh border on Sunday. The incident occurred after a clash broke out between the two groups. Jashim Miah (23), from Debipur village of the Belonia subdivision in South Tripura, is believed to have died from a bullet wound. Speaking to reporters, his father Khalek Miah said he was being attacked by some border guards when his son rushed to rescue him. He claimed that a BSF jawan opened fire on his son, resulting in his death. Locals took the 23-year-old to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead when he arrived. Police, while not giving specific details of the incident, said officers have arrived on the scene and further information is expected. We are still not able to follow up what led to the incident. Our officers are still in place. A case will be registered, said a duty officer from the district police headquarters. Sources in the BSF, however, claimed that a jawan opened fire from a non-lethal weapon in self-defense as villagers tried to beat staff during a brawl with livestock smugglers. In a statement issued late in the evening, the BSF said a team of BSF personnel apprehended a group of seven to eight cross-border criminals trying to damage the border fence with a malicious intent to smuggle livestock into Bangladesh. “When the troops on duty tried to resist such an illegal action, the perpetrators took aggressive behavior and physically attacked the BSF party using dao & lathis (sticks), which resulted in serious injuries to one of the BSF Jawans,” he read. statement. He added that BSF personnel used 01 fire from the Pump Action Gun (PAG) in self-defense, after which a large crowd gathered in the area surrounding the BSF party. “… .. a wrongdoer namely Jasim Miah, son of Khalek Miah, resident of Debipur Village, Hrishyamuk Police Office, South Tripura District suffered a ball injury … further learned that the injured wrongdoer was evacuated to PHC Hrishyamukh and was referred further to the Hospital under Division Belonia, where the Doctor declared him dead, ”said BSF PRO.

