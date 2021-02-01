People in Aviation: February 2021

Gregory Beason has intervened as president and CEO of Everything is clear, which was formed by the merger of Aero Precision and Kellstrom Defense. He takes the role from Darryl Mayhorn, who has resigned after serving as president and CEO since 2018. Beason, who had served as executive chairman of the Aero Precision board, has more than 30 years of space experience and was previously CEO of Wencor Group.

AeroParts Tani with name Jeffrey Jerge CEO. Jerge brings more than 20 years of space technology consulting, management and leadership experience to the space technology company in his new role, most recently as VP of Sales and Marketing for Inventory Locator Service

Cadence airspace certain Kevin Martin as CEO of the company’s motor systems segment. Martin is also continuing as chief information officer for Cadence. A 30-year veteran of the aerospace industry, Martin joined Cadence in January 2019 after serving with Pratt & Whitney. He succeeds Bob Quaglia, who is retired.

Glenn Hogben, who entered as joint vice president of Air Card Association (ACA) at the end of last year, he is moving to the new role of CEO for the organization. In that capacity, he succeeds Dave Edwards, who has run the ACA part-time since 2017 but has returned full-time to his trading duties. Hogben, who joined ACA in 2008 and was elected to the non-executive board in 2017, has 17 years of aircraft, charter, lease and management experience, including ACC Aviation and ACMI Leasing.

Dan Davis joined FlightSafety International as president of the FlightSafety Services Corporation. Davis, who previously served in the U.S. Army, held leadership roles with Lockheed Martin and most recently was COO of Cornerstone Consulting.

David Monks was elected president of FAI, World Federation of Air Sports for a two-year term. An electrical engineer from the UK who has participated in the FAI Championships, Monks has held positions in several air sports organizations, including the chairman of the Royal Aero Club of the United Kingdom and the Helicopter Club of the UK.

AJ Becker was named president and has become an equality partner in Elite Air. He succeeds Gri Gibbs, who founded Elite Air in 2001 and remains CEO and director of operations. Becker has served as director of marketing and sales for aviation management and charter company for over a decade and has also served with Northwest Airlink.

David Davenport has joined the executive team of the leadership of Solairus Aviation. Davenport joins Solairus after serving with FlightSafety International for 20 years, most recently as president and CEO, and has also served on the NBAA Board of Directors and the Angel Corporate Network Board of Governors.

Gur kimchi joined the board of directors for AeroSystems Climbing, becoming the first member of the company’s external board. Kimchi, a founding member of the FAA Drone Advisory Committee, is a former vice president of Amazon Prime Air and also spent 10 years at Microsoft.

Association of Spatial Industries selected Guardian and Katie, chairman, CEO and president of Northrop Grumman Corporation as chairman of the association’s Board of Governors for 2021. President and CEO of Huntington Ingalls Industries Mike Petters will become vice president, while Eric Fanning remains president and CEO and secretary-treasurer of Ginette Colot.

General Aviation Manufacturers Association has elected the leadership of the executive committee for 2021, appointing Nicolas Chabbert, senior vp of the Daher aircraft division and CEO of Daher Aircraft and Kodiak Aircraft, as chairman of the board. Chabbert has served as 2020 Vice President and has chaired the GAMA Safety and Accident Investigation Committee. The Vice President of 2021 is the president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets Michael Amalfitano. He has been the chairman of the GAMA Communication Committee.

Bomber certain Bart Demosky executive vp and CFO. Demosky has more than 30 years of financial and executive management experience, previously as president and CEO of Universal Rail Systems, executive vp and CFO of Canadian Pacific Railway, and CFO for Suncor Energy. Bombardier further appointed Annie Torkia Lagac as senior deputy, general counsel and corporate secretary. Lagac has more than 20 years of legal and corporate experience, most recently as executive vp of Stornoway Diamonds.

Jeff Barstow joined King Aerospace as an elderly vp. Barstow previously had a 41-year career at Boeing, including as COO for Boeing Business Jets as well as in managerial roles with the Poseidon P-8, 737 and 757 aircraft programs.

Sean Bond joined American Barley Systems as the old vp to lead the air solutions business unit. Bond has held a range of executive and technical roles, including program management for the V-22 Osprey at Bell, the Joint Strike Fighter engine at Pratt & Whitney, and most recently as CEO and president of HDT Global.

David Wyndham joined Asset Overview as vp of Asset Advisory Services. Wyndham, an industry veteran known as an expert, author and speaker in the business and general aviation community, was a partner with Conklin & de Decker and subsequently held executive positions with Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) after buying Conklin.

Gulfstream airspace with name Brian McCarthy regional sales vp for Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and Oceania. McCarthy, who has 10 years of business aviation experience, joined Gulfstream in the fall of 2019 as regional sales manager after serving as sales manager for an aircraft broker.

Epic fuels added two executives to its management team –Joshua Foster, who was appointed vp of supply, and Kyle O’Leary, vp of operations. Foster has previously served as director of supply and training for various Delta Air Lines subsidiaries. O’Leary was previously senior fuel supply manager for Spirit Airlines and has also been a fuel trader and general manager of an FBO.

LeMiracle Hendking joined Free Flight Systems as sales director. Hendking brings a background in both air transport, business aircraft and other transport segments, having spent nearly 10 years holding managerial positions with Recaro Seating and also holding project and engineering positions with Aerotek, Huitt-Zollars and the Department of Transportation. of Alabama.

King Aerospace certain Boyd Hunsaker as sales director. Hunsaker most recently served as director of sales and marketing for the ST Aerospace San Antonio Aeria Luxury Interiors unit and has also held roles with Comlux America and the Associated Air Center.

ZeroAvia added Andy Brown and Christine Ourmires-Widener as advisors. Brown is a 35-year-old Shell executive who recently headed the upstream division. Ourmires-Widener brings more than 25 years of operator management expertise to the commercial aviation market, most recently with Flybe.

Air Medical Services Association (AAMS) by name Matthew Fox event design director and Christina Childs director of education and special events, as well as director of International Events MedEvac Foundation. Fox has served as senior project manager at Meeting Management Services since 2011. Childs ran this year’s Grad MTLI Virtual School and has previously handled event planning for engineering, telecommunications and renewable energy industry associations.

Auri assets certain Joe Viveiros and Sebastien delmaire as sales directors. Viveiros, which is valued at both the Sikorsky S-76 and Gulfstream G550, has more than a 30-year career in aviation and has completed more than $ 200 million in aircraft transactions. Delmaire was previously a French Air Force officer before joining Airbus Helicopters and later Aston Martin.

Jetcraft certain Fabrice Roger and Massimo Burotti as sales directors in Europe. Roger, a French national who is moving from Miami to Nice, has been with Jetcraft since 2013. Burotti, who will be based in London, joined Jetcraft from Bombardier, where he was sales director for Italy. Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Hungary.

Awards and honors

FALLS DOWN president and CEO Marc Prindi was appointed Member of the Order of Canada by Governor-General of Canada Julie Payette. Recognizing the extraordinary Canadians whose services shape society, the Order of Canada is considered one of the country’s highest honors. The parent is being honored for “his achievements that have greatly contributed to the development and growth of the space industry in Canada”.

The parent began his career as an engineer at Bombardier Canadair in 1984 and joined CAE in 2005, taking on the role of president and CEO in 2009. An established lawyer for the Canadian aviation industry, he has served on the boards of Aro Montral, Association Canadian Defense and Security Industries and the Canadian Aerospace Industries Association.

Final Flights

Lawrence L. “Larry” Burian, who led National Air Transport Association (NATA) for nearly two decades, died December 23rd.

Burian, who soloed at the age of 14 in his Missouri city, joined NATA in 1974 initially as a vp with a focus on FBO interest and became its president two years later. At the time, the organization had only three employees, 160 members and a budget of $ 135,000, Burian was quoted as saying during his retirement. By the time he left NATA in 1994, the association had grown to about 2,000 members and had a budget of $ 2.5 million and 16 employees.

NATA noted that Burian intervened when members of the association were fragmented and needed focus and worked to attract leaders who understood the overall aviation business. As he joined the association, he was going through a transformation with programmed carriers and freight carriers deciding to split up to form a separate organization. The remaining organization rejoined the National Air Transport Association and under Burian’s leadership became a strong advocacy voice for the aviation business and general businesses. Under his administration, NATA fought major conflicts such as fuel pricing and allocation controls – a battle that eventually resulted in about $ 70 million being returned to the FBO industry, according to the association.