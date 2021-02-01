The Pope talks about the trip to Iraq, Catholic journalism, the church in the US

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Francis said that unless there is a new serious wave of COVID-19 infections in Iraq, he has every intention of visiting the country in early March.

Even if the demands of social distancing mean that most Iraqis will watch the papal events only on television, he said, “they will see that the Pope is there in their country.”

“I am the pastor of the suffering people,” Pope Francis told the Catholic News Service on February 1. He also said that if he had to, he would consider taking a regular commercial flight to get there.

The Pope is scheduled to travel to Iraq March 5-8. St. John Paul II had hoped and planned to go to Iraq in 2000, especially to visit the city of Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, known as the patriarch of the belief in one God by Jews, Christians, and Muslims.

Tensions in the region made the trip impossible and St. John Paul “cried” he could not go, Pope Francis said, adding that he did not want to disappoint people a second time.

The meeting with the Catholic News Service marked the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference news agency

Asked about the role of U.S. Catholic journalists today, Pope Francis said it is to promote unity and to “try to get people talking to each other, reasoning together and asking the way of brotherhood “.

“A divided church is not a church,” he said.

“The church in the United States is a church that has been brave – the history that the saints have – and has done so much,” the pope said. “But if the communication media throws gas on the fire on one side or the other, it does not help.”

“The path of separation leads nowhere,” he said. “Remember Jesus’ prayer, ‘Let all be one’ – unity that is not uniformity, no. Unity with change, but a heart. ‘I think this way, you think that. We can discuss it, ‘but with the same heart. “

“Maybe there are traditionalist groups in the United States, but there are also here in the Vatican,” he said.

Pope Francis said that when he met with a newspaper association in Buenos Aires, Argentina, years ago, he told them to beware of four sins and that those sins are still a threat to the news media today: “misinformation” or giving and only a part of history, for the nuances of all history are essential to the discovery of truth; “Defamation, which is a grievous sin, tarnishing the reputation of another” with a lie; “Defamation,” which is similar but often involves publishing something from someone’s past, “even though it changed their lives”; and “coprofilia,” which he described as “a love of impurity,” because “the scandal sells.”

“Do not fall into these sins,” he said.

After missing several major liturgies and meetings during the new year and again in late January due to a sciatic nerve outbreak, a painful nervous condition, Pope Francis said he can tell when an attack is happening and he tells his doctor. The doctor’s advice, he said, is to cancel or postpone events where he will stay for long periods because the pressure would worsen the condition the next day.

But, he said, the doctor said, “But will they say Angelus or will people say you are dead?”

Asked about his opinion of the church in the United States, Pope Francis said it is “a vibrant, vibrant church.” He particularly noted the extensive network of Catholic schools and the church’s efforts to help and assist the integration of immigrants; he specifically mentioned the leadership of Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles and Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Texas.

“It’s a church that is ‘Catholic’ in the universal sense because of immigration. What the church has done for immigrants is excellent. “And he is very generous in helping others and he is humbled because of what he suffered from the crisis of sexual abuse,” he said. “And it’s a church that prays.”

“You know its flaws better than I do,” he said, but “I look at the US church with hope.”