International
The Pope talks about the trip to Iraq, Catholic journalism, the church in the US
VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Francis said that unless there is a new serious wave of COVID-19 infections in Iraq, he has every intention of visiting the country in early March.
Even if the demands of social distancing mean that most Iraqis will watch the papal events only on television, he said, “they will see that the Pope is there in their country.”
“I am the pastor of the suffering people,” Pope Francis told the Catholic News Service on February 1. He also said that if he had to, he would consider taking a regular commercial flight to get there.
The Pope is scheduled to travel to Iraq March 5-8. St. John Paul II had hoped and planned to go to Iraq in 2000, especially to visit the city of Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, known as the patriarch of the belief in one God by Jews, Christians, and Muslims.
Tensions in the region made the trip impossible and St. John Paul “cried” he could not go, Pope Francis said, adding that he did not want to disappoint people a second time.
The meeting with the Catholic News Service marked the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference news agency
Asked about the role of U.S. Catholic journalists today, Pope Francis said it is to promote unity and to “try to get people talking to each other, reasoning together and asking the way of brotherhood “.
“A divided church is not a church,” he said.
“The church in the United States is a church that has been brave – the history that the saints have – and has done so much,” the pope said. “But if the communication media throws gas on the fire on one side or the other, it does not help.”
“The path of separation leads nowhere,” he said. “Remember Jesus’ prayer, ‘Let all be one’ – unity that is not uniformity, no. Unity with change, but a heart. ‘I think this way, you think that. We can discuss it, ‘but with the same heart. “
“Maybe there are traditionalist groups in the United States, but there are also here in the Vatican,” he said.
Pope Francis said that when he met with a newspaper association in Buenos Aires, Argentina, years ago, he told them to beware of four sins and that those sins are still a threat to the news media today: “misinformation” or giving and only a part of history, for the nuances of all history are essential to the discovery of truth; “Defamation, which is a grievous sin, tarnishing the reputation of another” with a lie; “Defamation,” which is similar but often involves publishing something from someone’s past, “even though it changed their lives”; and “coprofilia,” which he described as “a love of impurity,” because “the scandal sells.”
“Do not fall into these sins,” he said.
After missing several major liturgies and meetings during the new year and again in late January due to a sciatic nerve outbreak, a painful nervous condition, Pope Francis said he can tell when an attack is happening and he tells his doctor. The doctor’s advice, he said, is to cancel or postpone events where he will stay for long periods because the pressure would worsen the condition the next day.
But, he said, the doctor said, “But will they say Angelus or will people say you are dead?”
Asked about his opinion of the church in the United States, Pope Francis said it is “a vibrant, vibrant church.” He particularly noted the extensive network of Catholic schools and the church’s efforts to help and assist the integration of immigrants; he specifically mentioned the leadership of Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles and Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Texas.
“It’s a church that is ‘Catholic’ in the universal sense because of immigration. What the church has done for immigrants is excellent. “And he is very generous in helping others and he is humbled because of what he suffered from the crisis of sexual abuse,” he said. “And it’s a church that prays.”
“You know its flaws better than I do,” he said, but “I look at the US church with hope.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]