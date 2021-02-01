As pandemic worsens, Portugal reports nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths in January





LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal reported nearly half of all its COVID-19 deaths in January, highlighting the severe deterioration of the pandemic in a country whose condition has prompted several European nations to offer aid. Photograph Photograph: A patient was sent to the Cascais Hospital COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Cascais, Portugal, January 27, 2021. REUTERS / Pedro Nunes Hospitals across the country with just over 10 million people are on the verge of collapse, with ambulances queuing sometimes for hours for lack of beds and some health units trying to find enough space in the fridge to store bodies of the deceased. Austria is ready to receive intensive care patients and is waiting for the Portuguese authorities to propose how many patients they want to transfer, said the Austrian embassy in Lisbon. Germany will send medical staff and equipment. Spain’s hard-hit neighbor has also offered assistance, but Portugal is still to accept, a source told Spanish Foreign Ministry Reuters, while Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told LaSexta TV the two countries were in direct contact every day, at all levels. In January, 5,576 people died from COVID-19, representing 44.7% of all 12,482 victims since the outbreak of the pandemic in Portugal, health authority DGS said. Portuguese officials have blamed the huge increase in infection and death rate on the most contagious variant of the first disease discovered in Britain, while acknowledging that a relaxation of restrictions on social movement during the Christmas holidays played a role. The association representing funeral homes warned that public hospitals were running out of space in the fridge to store the bodies of COVID-19 victims, and some, including Portugal’s largest hospital Santa Maria, have installed extra cold containers to relieve pressure on their morgues. Over 711,000 infections have been reported since March 2020, with 43% of those infections in January, according to DGS, the number of which increased by 275 deaths and 5,805 cases on Monday. Portugal has the world’s highest seven-day average of new daily cases per million inhabitants, according to data tracker ourworldindata.org. With 865 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 6,869 in hospital wards, hospitals are running out of beds and there is a shortage of doctors and nurses. Portugal has 850 ICU beds designated for COVID-19 cases in its continental public health system and another 420 for those with other diseases, according to the latest data. For most, vaccination against the virus is the light at the end of the tunnel. But only approximately 70,000 people have been fully vaccinated with the two doses required so far. Those over 80 start taking their shots on Monday. Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Catarina Demony and Victoria Waldersee; Additional reports by Belen Carreno and Emma Pinedo Gonzalez in Madrid and Seythal, Thomas Seythal in Berlin; Editing by Ingrid Melander, Mark Heinrich and Bernadette Baum

