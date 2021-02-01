Germany to send fan, doctors to Portugal hit hard

Germany will send medical experts, field hospital beds and respiratory machinery to Portugal, where hospitals are struggling to cope with the worst coronavirus infection in the world.

Twenty-six health workers, 150 field beds, 50 fans and 150 infusion machines will be sent to the southern EU country on Wednesday, the German defense ministry said.

Portugal is “in a particularly dramatic situation,” said German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

“In such times, solidarity in Europe is essential,” she added.

Portugal had written to Germany for help on January 25 when the crisis seemed far from easing.

Some German medical staff will provide assistance at a hospital in Lisbon, while others may be relocated elsewhere, the ministry said, adding that the relief measures will initially last for three weeks.

Portugal imposed a two-week ban on foreign travel that took effect on Sunday after it became the country hardest hit by the coronavirus compared to its population of about 10 million.

Nearly half of Portugal’s 12,000 Covid-19 deaths occurred in January alone during a third wave of the virus, and Portugal entered a second general blockade on January 15th.

A record 16,432 new infections were recorded Thursday, and on Monday alone, another 856 people were admitted to intensive care, while another 275 people died.

With hospital beds absent, ambulances transporting more patients to the capital Santa’s largest hospital have been queuing for hours.

A hospital on the outskirts of Lisbon had to urgently transfer more than 100 patients last week due to problems with its oxygen supply.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said last week that the recent rise in infections was due to the spread of the most contagious variant that first appeared in Britain, as well as a easing of measures during the Christmas holidays.

“If we had learned in time about the existence of the British variant, we would certainly have taken different measures for the Christmas period,” Costa admitted.

