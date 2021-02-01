International
Moises Caicedo: Brighton signs international Ecuador on Deadline Day Football News
Brighton has signed Ecuador international midfielder Moises Caicedo for 4.5 million in a deal until June 2025.
The 19-year-old, who arrives from Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle, had previously been scouted by Manchester United and was linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks.
In October, Caicedo became the first 21st century player to ever score in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers with a goal in Ecuador’s 4-2 win over Uruguay, winning four games in total so far.
“It ‘s no secret we’ve been working to bring Moises to the club, and we’m very pleased he is finally here,” said Brighton boss Graham Potter.
“He will need time to settle with the group, for us to get to know him and vice versa, as well as to get up quickly and be ready for the demands of the Premier League.
“He has done very well in Ecuador and made his debut for his country at just 18. He is an exciting signing, but it is important that we give him time to adjust.”
Brighton also signed striker Billy Arce from Independiente del Valle in August 2018.
“Moises has had a lot of interest from clubs across Europe, which is understandable given how well he has done,” added Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth.
“He has been one that the recruitment team has been aware of for some time and we are confident he is a player with a very exciting future ahead.
“It has been a complicated transfer, due to current constraints, and there has been a lot of hard work across some departments of the club to complete the transfer.
“Moises is still a young player, leaving his country for the first time, so we allow him the time he needs to adapt and adapt.”
‘United loss is Brighton win’
South American football expert Tim Vickery believes Manchester United will not pursue their interest in Caicedo.
“Manchester United’s loss is Brighton’s win,” he said.
“Ata [Brighton] there will be an absolutely terrific player. Independent of Valle [are] a small club that exists in order to develop players to sell them. They bring in top class Spanish coaches to develop their players.
“In 2020, you saw the good line-up that Moises Caicedo had. He entered the first team … breeze. He opened up to international football with Ecuador … breeze. easy.
“The box-to-box midfielder, a terrific, cool athlete in possession. He’s not a magician, he’s not a glamorous player but he has a lot to offer.
“If I had enough money, I would buy it myself and put it in my hand.”
