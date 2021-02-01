The virtual course offers international opportunities – SUNY New Paltz News





As faculty and students adjust to the pace of teaching and distance learning, the Center for International Programs at SUNY New Paltz continues to find new ways to keep students engaged. This spring, Paltz new professor SUNY Luz Porras will teach one virtual course in Guatemala as part of ea study program abroad which began in 2015. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions, students in the program traveled to Guatemala to participate in a range of cultural experiences that will now be reimagined in a virtual environment. “The course offered this spring offers exciting opportunities for NewPaltzstudents to connect with the culture and people of another country while travel is still limited,” said Beth Vargas, Executive Director of the Center for International Programs. Students will have the opportunity to … learn about Guatemala history and culture and improve their Spanish language skills, but most importantly, engage with members of theKaqchikel (Mayan) community in San Marcos La Laguna, Guatemala. By integrating a meaningful community engagement with the virtual academic curriculum, our students will have the opportunity to practice cultural humility and learn about the lives of others, as well as the larger contexts and root causes of issues that affect the well-being of all. tha Porras. This international opportunity was made possible through generous contributions from SUNY New Paltz Foundation Board Director Tamah Wiegand and Warren Wiegand. Thanks to the Tamah Travel Fund and Warren Wiegand, 14 students were awarded scholarships to participate in the Guatemala program in the spring semester 2021. I am grateful for the creativity of Luz Porras and the generosity ofTamahand WarrenWiegandin making this experience possible, Vargas said. They represent the skill of real teachers in meeting the needs of students and broadening their horizons. ” By the end of the spring program, Porras hopes that students will be able to describe and discuss gender, racial, and social inequalities in Guatemala and successfully learn English and build teacher-caregiver relationships with members of the Kaqchikel community. Our students have been affected by pandemic travel restrictions and this course offers them a unique opportunity to explore the world from a distance, Porras said. The spread of interest we have had from students about the program is a testament to their continued desire to participate in international in-service programs despite COVID-19. Learn more about the Center for International Programs online.

