Not against unanimous polls unless forced to, says the SEC





Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar has said the commission will closely monitor the unanimous local bodies’ observations following numerous complaints from opposition parties and other organizations. The SEC was forced to move the court as the Andhra Pradesh government tried to interfere in carrying out the commission’s responsibilities, said Mr. Ramesh Kumar media on Monday. Mr Ramesh Kumar, who visited Srikakulam district to review the readiness of local authorities for surveys, interacted with collector J. Nivas and police supervisor Amit Bardar and discussed the situation at ground level. He instructed them to leave no room for violence and tension in the villages and to ensure a free and fair election. Transparency is the top priority The SEC is at the forefront of transparency in the electoral process. We are not against unanimous elections, but they should not be held by force. Nearly 20% of unanimous elections led to criticism and complaints from various political parties. The SEC will receive complaints, suggestions and other issues through a specially designed mobile phone app from Wednesday onwards, said Mr Ramesh Kumar. Referring to the rift between the SEC and the State government, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that the Constitution and various acts have empowered the SEC to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner. We do not want any confrontation with the government. Our goal is to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. We will follow the unanimous election. If they are done by force, we will consider them, he added. Mr. Ramesh Kumar congratulated the Collector and the SP for making arrangements for the elections in accordance with the rules. He recalled his association with the Srikakulam district where he had worked as a collector for nine months. Earlier, Mr. Nivas gave a power point presentation about elections and sensitive areas. Mr Bardar said special teams had been formed to ensure a free and fair election. The police deployed in all 38 mandates are vigilant. No inappropriate incidents have been reported so far, he added. Mr. Ramesh Kumar also visited Vizianagaram and interacted with collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and SP B. Rajakumari and others. We observe neutrality and treat all political parties equally, he said.

