International climate cooperation may require carbon tariffs





This mirror was the first place winner in our fall competition. President Joe Biden advocated a multilateral approach to climate change in the wake of the campaign, but he could not escape a fundamental problem: how to stimulate other countries to act. International cooperation suffers from an inability to link states to their commitments. There are no sanctions for states that fail to meet their obligations, as evidenced by our withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Countries can meet their goals on paper as they continue to benefit from fossil fuels, as China has done so far investing in coal-fired power plants abroad. An effective, efficient and economical policy solution to this dilemma is the use of carbon tariffs. Carbon tariffs rise the cost of imports based on each ton of carbon produced in the production of that commodity, also known as an embodied carbon of the commodity. Embodied carbon can be independently assessed through the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy and the Department of the Treasury, and the use existing databases of embodied carbon of various materials and processes. Revenues generated from carbon tariffs can be given to consumers through a carbon dividends, used to subsidize renewable energy. Or it could just go to the treasure. In the United States, carbon tariffs can be enforced either through executive action or congressional legislation. Timothy Meyer and Todd Tucker suggest the president may enforce carbon tariffs through Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. This gives the president the authority to regulate tariffs on imports that threaten national security. Jennifer Hillman, a former member of the World Trade Organization Appeals Body, suggests that carbon tariffs would not violate WTO rules. This policy has some underestimated strengths. Like a carbon tax, it raises the private cost of carbon emissions for imports, bringing it closer to the social cost of carbon. Carbon tariffs are more likely to garner broad public support than carbon taxes, which are considered politically unpopular in relation to other policy options. Moreover, a carbon tariff is an essential complement to regulations in a world of mobile capital. Research by David Drake of Harvard Business School suggests that a carbon tariff would limit the ability of enterprises to shift production from a strongly regulated jurisdiction with strict environmental regulations to a poorly regulated jurisdiction. Although input costs may increase for domestic companies that rely on imports, tariffs would be a simpler cost to model than regulation. What makes carbon tariffs essential is that they would help solve the problem at the heart of international climate cooperation by stimulating other countries to accelerate energy transitions. Even the possibility of setting carbon tariffs may be enough to bring the countries to the negotiating table for a binding agreement. reducing the cost of decarbonization. These tariffs could also be a precursor to what Nobel Prize-winning economist William Nordhaus calls climatic club. A climate club acts as a kind of green free trade agreement, lowering trade barriers for clean energy goods for member countries and imposing carbon tariffs on non-members. Developed countries may exclude less developed countries from tariffs on major imports to mitigate the potential negative impact of developing tariffs. Global cooperation is needed to address a global challenge such as climate change. In isolation, even the most ambitious decarbonization plan by a major economy like the US, China or the European Union would be insufficient to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. Transformational technologies can take decades to shift the trajectory of global emissions without government support. Carbon tariffs are an effective tool for fostering meaningful cooperation on climate change, while also generating the fiscal resources needed to manage the internal energy transition.

Daniel Remler

Daniel Remler is a Master of Business Administration student at Wharton School and a Master of Public Administration at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

