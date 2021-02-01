International
The Pentagon will follow the DC Helicopter Noise
The Pentagon will be charged with tracking down helicopter noise in the Washington, DC area under the provisions of the recently approved National Defense Authorization Act. Provisions in the massive $ 740 billion legislation were introduced at the behest of some DC area congressmen, who have long lamented the steady rotor rotation over the country’s capital and surrounding suburbs. But what all this data will actually achieve remains to be seen. As in the Los Angeles Basin, competitive crowded airspace pressures and aviation needs for public safety and law enforcement limit practical – and safe – options.
The amount of helicopter traffic over the DC area is considerable, according to data recently released in a report by the Office of Government Accountability (GAO) detailing the scope of helicopter activity there. GAO found that there were 88,000 helicopter flights between 2017-2019 by 50 separate operators. All flights were operated within 30 miles of Washington Reagan International Airport – an area with three major airports, 11 regional airports and 55 helicopters. Most of these flights – about 80 percent – are performed by the military, law enforcement and air ambulance providers. Locally based fleets serving these operators include:
Federal Bureau of Investigation – six Sikorsky UH-60M and three Bell 429. The FBI uses their aircraft primarily to transfer personnel between its DC headquarters and its academy in Quantico.
U.S. Park Police – two Bell 412Eps and one Bell 206L3 – based at its Eagles Nest facility in DC
USAF 1rrHelicopter Squadron – 21 Bell UH-1 based at Andrews Joint Base.
Army 12th Aviation Battalion – 34 Sikorsky UH-60 based at Davison Army Airport, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Also based there, three more UH-60s and six Airbus UH-72A Lakotas used by the Army National Guard Aviation Branch.
US Coast Guard – three Airbus MH-65Ds based at Reagan National Airport.
Squadron One Marine Helicopter (HMX-1) stationed at bases including the Quantico Marine Corps Air Arrangements, Virginia, Pentagon, White House, Naval Observatory and Anacostia-Bolling Joint Base–12 Bell Boeing MV-22 and 11 Sikorsky VH-3D, one Sikorsky UH-3D, one Sikorsky UH-60N and eight Sikorsky VH-60N.
Fairfax County, Virginia Police – Two Bell 429.
Maryland State Police – 10 Leonardo AW139.
DC Metro Police – two Airbus AS350.
Prince George County (Maryland) County Police – four MD520N.
Virginia State Police – four Bell 407s, one Bell 412, two Airbus EC-145s and one Bell 412.
The GAO study listed a number of factors in increasing the helicopter noise problem in the DC area, what operators have already done to mitigate noise and difficulties with each further landing due to the very limited and complex DC airspace. The Pentagon, for example, tightened restrictions on who was authorized to use its helicopter, splitting the number of flights originating there from 226 in 2016 to 124 in 2019. Other operators have told teams to refrain from making turns. narrowness and other maneuvers that aggravate helicopter noise. In general, helicopter flights in the region adhere to an established network of 25 fixed roads in the country since the 1980s that cross major rivers and highways to mitigate aircraft noise. But the very safe and regulated airspace nature of DC often works on cross-cutting purposes with that purpose.
This is especially true in the airspace close to Reagan National, where the GAO notes, “The FAA further limits maximum altitude for helicopters where helicopter routes overlap with commercial passenger aircraft operations to ensure the safety of all aircraft. As a result. , helicopters in these areas can fly up to 200 meters above mid-sea level.Otherwise, the structure of the helicopter route usually sets a maximum altitude between 1,000 and 1,300 meters above average sea level in most of the DC area. Because the maximum altitudes of the FAA helicopter are set relative to the mean sea level, the maximum altitudes posted in relation to objects on land may be lower or higher, depending on local geography, buildings or obstacles “.
It is also unlikely that area operators will be able to reduce their volume of night operations which account for 23 per cent of all flights and are a disproportionate source of complaints. GAO reveals that crime-ridden Prince George County – known for leading the nation in police shooting–performed 90 percent of night flight operations. Air Methods reported that 50 percent of the air ambulance flights to its area were at night. And military officials told GAO that certain night operations in the region – particularly training, night-vision capability and aircraft interception – were essential. They also noted the uninterrupted growth of the DC area – from a population of 2.77 million in 1980 to 5.38 million in 2020–means that residential dwellings are being built near rotorcraft bases.
In general, other than measuring helicopter noise, not much can be done. Writing to GAO in December 2020, DOT Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration Keith Washington warned, “Significant reductions in helicopter noise in the National Capital Region will be challenging as most operations are military, enforcement service providers. of law and medevac. ”
