TERS funds cheated by some employers, workers have never benefited, claims Corruption Watch





A protest for jobs in the North-West.

The Temporary Employee Assistance Scheme has been abused by unscrupulous employers who allegedly made money unfairly.

Corruption Watch says it has investigated several complaints of mismanagement and corruption by employers who illegally benefited from the scheme.

On Monday, the organization released the findings of its report on the scheme. Corruption and false allegations have confused the Covid-19 (TERS) Government’s Temporary Assistance Scheme. This according to the anti-corruption organization Corruption Watch (CW), whose investigation found several cases of mismanagement of funds. Some employers did not pay benefits to their employees. The report, released Monday, found many employees suspected that their employers had pocketed TERS money instead of paying them. READ | Killed by robbery: R120m allegedly fraudulently profiting from Covid-19 TERS CW Kwazi Dlamini said before the end of November 2020, they had received more than 100 alleged corruption reports related to TERS. “It is not surprising that, during the pandemic, these funds were clearly appropriated by some who could not resist the temptation,” he said. TERS was set up to distribute aid funds to workers who lost their incomes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The investigation found that several employees searched the Department of Labor website and, determining that the money had been paid, confronted their employers about it. Rastet “In seven such cases, the employer said they had paid the money back to the Department of Labor (DoL). In nine cases, the employer paid employees less TERS [money] “how much has been received from the Department of Labor,” the report said, adding: “Some employers claimed TERS for employees who were actually working, and some claimed for employees who had quit their jobs and who subsequently could not access UIF benefits.” According to the CW, when some employees could not work during the blockage as they were not essential workers, the employer treated their salary extension as a loan while awaiting TERS payments. “Various employees detailed how their employer did not provide payment slips or IRP5 and / or pay salaries in cash. A number claimed that this was because their employer was engaging in tax evasion by not paying the tax due to their Service South African Revenue Service (SARS). They come down “In four cases, reporters described how their employer would not ask for TERS for them and once they asked questions, it turned out that it was because the employer had never discounted or paid the UIF on their behalf. “The employer was the UIF deduction but not his payment,” the investigation revealed. READ ALSO | Relief Covid-19: Govt’s quick actions and responses need to be evaluated, says AG Maluleke Corruption Watch has called on the Fusion Center, which is correcting, to investigate employers who are not paying UIF employee contributions and getting involved in other forms of tax evasion. “Fusion Center [must also] investigate cases of bribery of inspectors and officials of the Department of Employment and Labor by employers after undermining labor rights. [They should also] “continue to recover amounts of TERS erroneously paid or due to misinterpretation,” the report reads.

