FBO Profile: Ross Aviation TRM

One of the effects of the Covid pandemic has been the widespread cancellation of events that would normally attract large numbers of participants. For an FBO in a free / leisure area that usually hosts many such spectator events as Ross Aviation in Palm Springs, California area Jacqueline Cochrane Regional Airport (TRM) had a definite economic hit.

Last month, the annual International Desert Horses Show, an outdoor event that takes place at an equestrian complex near the airport, opened as the first major event in the area in 10 months. “Moreover, everything else was canceled,” said Timothy Goulet, general manager of Ross Aviation TRM. This included crowd attraction events such as the BNP Paribas professional tennis tournament, the ANPA Inspirim LGPA golf tournament, fashion shows, art shows and signature music events of the area: Coachella and her country brother Stage Coach, which last three consecutive weekends and attract crowds of visitors and private jet scores.

All of those events were scheduled over a six-week timeframe starting in March, in the middle of the area’s peak tourism season. “If you make your money between November and May 31, that’s probably 30 percent of it there,” Goulet told AIN, adding that while the year was nowhere near where he wanted it to be, it was still not terrible, with private aviation activity steadily rising during the fourth quarter. “On Thanksgiving Sunday, we had over 80 moves, but of course for December California turned into another block.”

The company, one of two FBOs now full-service in the field, was preparing for a strong 2020, having just bought and incorporated rival FBO Signature location. The two companies have had an intertwined relationship at the airport. Ross Aviation acquired the former Tradition Aviation FBO in 2005, which was subsequently acquired by Landmark Aviation when it acquired the Ross Aviation chain. In 2016, when Signature bought Landmark in a blockbuster deal, it was asked to relocate six locations where it would have had a service monopoly, including in the TRM. Jeff Ross, backed by KSL Capital Partners, won those six seats, which became the nucleus of a new, revived Ross Aviation that now operates 19 FBOs in 17 locations across the US “One thing [company leadership] in Denver has allowed Ross Aviation managers to do if they let us run our shows, which is really important, ”Goulet said. “Every FBO is its own thing, its own market. We try to accommodate everything our customers need us to do within reason, we just try to be more like a big mom and pop. “

Between its two TRM locations, the Avfuel-branded FBO, which has a staff of 24, now leases 40 acres, including 14 acres of heavy diversion. Ross Aviation has more than 120,000 ft of hangar space able to accommodate the largest business aircraft and is home to 24 turbine aircraft, ranging from a Global 5000 to several PC-12s.

As part of the Signature acquisition, Ross acquired a vintage hangar from 1940, dating back to the airport days as a World War II military training base. During what would have been Coachella last year, the hangar was scheduled to rent for $ 65,000 to be used as a venue for a private VIP concert with a great performer. This was canceled like the rest of the event. Ross is now in talks with a major charter operator to rent that hangar as a Part 145 maintenance base for its aircraft fleet, an move that will revitalize that end of the airport.

The 3,600-square-foot Ross Terminal was built in 2015 and features a pilot lounge, conference room equipped with 10-seater A / V, shower facilities, concierge, crew cars, on-site rental cars and a beachfront patio. The former Signature structure in the south, which was temporarily closed during the pandemic quake, added another 8,000 square feet of office and other equipment, including a dormitory and a second conference room.

Moreover, the FBO which is employed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the season and closes two hours earlier in the off-season, now has two fuel farms. On the north side, it has 24,000 gallons A jet and 12,000 gallons avgas, while on the south has a 10,000 gallon jet A and 5,000 gallons avgas tank. They are served by NATA Safety’s 1st trained line staff, which operates a fleet of seven tanks, including a 10,000-gallon fuel and four 5,000-gallon jet fuel, along with 1,000 and 750 avgas trucks. gallon.

“Hopefully this year after we’ve passed Covid and things are sorted out, we’re going to have a good year,” said Goulet, who is also the current vice president of the Southern California Aviation Association. “We are really investing a lot in this airport and we believe in it. It is a destination and will withstand this storm in my opinion. “