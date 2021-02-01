Nigeria expects 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the African Union





LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria expects to receive 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the African Union, the head of the country’s primary health care agency said on Monday, while the health minister said vaccines from Russia and India were being considered. Authorities in Africa’s most populous country, which has 200 million people, plan to inoculate 40% of the population this year and another 30% in 2022. The African Union initially supplied 270 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers to member countries. Last week it was announced that the block would receive another 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Faisal Shuaib, who heads the National Agency for Primary Health Care Development, said Nigeria’s previous demand for 10 million doses through the AU had quadrupled. We have applied for 41 million doses of a combination of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, Shuaib said in response to text messages to written questions. Shuaib said the demand was for 7.6 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 15.3 million of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 18.4 million of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said the doses were expected to arrive in late April, adding that Nigeria was exploring multiple payment options for the doses, including the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) financing plan to make installment repayments in five to seven years. Nigerian authorities have previously said the country is working with the COVAX program supported by the World Health Organization, which aims to provide fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries and expects to receive the first doses in February. Shuaib, speaking at a news conference in the capital Abuja, said 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were expected to be distributed under the COVAX program. That would replace the 100,000 previously reported doses of Pfizer vaccines that we all agreed were highly inappropriate, he said. Health Minister Osagie Ehanire told reporters that files for two vaccines, one from India and another from Russia, were being studied by the National Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) drug regulator. Nigeria has had 131,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 1,586 deaths. Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Additional reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja; Edited by Paul Simao

