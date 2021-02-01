EXPLANATORY: Why did the military stage a coup in Myanmar? | World News

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) A coup in Myanmar has left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency as the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians have been arrested. Here’s a look at what might be behind the armies’ actions.

WHY NOW?

Monday was supposed to be the first day of a new session of Parliament after the November election that the Suu Kyis party won in a big defeat and that the army-backed party came out weak. The military has claimed that irregularities in voter lists could have led to fraud in that vote, although the election commission said there was no evidence to support those allegations.

But the announcement on Army-owned Myawaddy TV about the takeover cited the government’s failure to act on the allegations as part of the reason for the move. He also said the government’s failure to postpone the election despite the coronavirus pandemic was behind it.

The military claims its actions are legally justified and the announcement cited an article in the constitution that allows the military to take over in times of emergency, though Suu Kyi party spokesman and many foreigners have said it is in fact a coup.

Some experts expressed doubt that the military would move to disrupt the status quo, in which generals continue to hold extraordinary power, despite progress toward democracy in recent years.

But some pointed to the future retirement of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who has been commander of the armed forces since 2011 and who was put in charge on Monday.

There is domestic military policy about this, which is very vague, said Kim Jolliffe, a Myanmar civil and military relations researcher. This may reflect those dynamics and may be somewhat like a coup inside and its way of maintaining power within the military.

WHAT’S HAPPENING WITHIN MYANMAR?

Television signals were cut off across the country, as well as telephone and internet access in the capital Naypyitaw, while passenger flights were blocked. Telephone service in other parts of the country was also reported to be declining, although people were still able to use the internet in many areas.

Barbed wire road blocks were set up across Yangon, the largest city, and military units began appearing outside government buildings such as the City Hall.

Residents flocked to ATMs and food stalls, while several shops and houses removed the symbols of the Suu Kyis party, the National League for Democracy, which typically adorn the city streets and walls.

WHAT DO YOU MEAN ABOUT THIS?

Suu Kyi spent years under house arrest and received the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to bring democracy to Myanmar. But her reputation abroad was strained as she took to the international stage to defend a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims a campaign that the US and others have labeled genocide.

Former US diplomat Bill Richardson questioned Suu Kyis’ ability to lead given this defense.

Because of Suu Kyis’ failure to promote democratic values ​​as Myanmar’s de facto leader, she must step aside and let Myanmar’s other democratic leaders take the reins with international support, Richardson said in a statement.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER?

Governments and international organizations condemned the takeover, saying it delays the limited democratic reforms Myanmar has made.

This is an extremely overwhelming blow to efforts to present Burma as a democracy, said Linda Lakhdhir, a legal adviser at Human Rights Watch. “His credibility on the world stage has taken a massive hit.

Monitoring groups fear a further crackdown on human rights defenders, journalists and activists is coming. Even before the current military takeover, military critics often faced legal action.

The coup will also be a test for the international community, which had isolated Burma for decades under strict military rule but then embraced it enthusiastically as it moved toward democracy in recent years.

In a statement condemning the military’s actions, US President Joe Biden threatened to impose new sanctions on Myanmar, a possibility others have raised.

Myanmar military leaders must immediately oust Myanmar’s democratic leaders and leave the government, said Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, the next chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. If not, the United States and other countries should impose tougher economic sanctions as well as other measures against the military and its leaders, he said.