Notice regarding the establishment of a new international arbitration firm





Global law firm Shearman & Sterling along with Emmanuel Gaillard and Yas Banifatemi, along with partners Coralie Darrigade, Ximena Herrera-Bernal, Maude Lebois, Daniel Reich, Mohamed Shelbaya and Benjamin Siino today announce the launch of a new firm that focuses exclusively on in international and international arbitration. the law. Outgoing partners are setting up their own firm to pursue a specialized practice in the context of an ever-evolving international dispute market, which will provide added flexibility without inherent conflicts of interest to a large full-service firm. The new firm, which will be called Gaillard Banifatemi Shelbaya Disputes, will start with offices in Paris, London and New York and expand to Asia in the near future. With a majority of its international arbitration partners staying at the Firm, Shearman & Sterling will maintain a substantial, top-tier arbitrage practice, dedicated to serving the Firm’s clients in their most important disputes globally. Partner Alex Bevan will take on the role of Head of the International Arbitration Practice Group. The two firms expect to cooperate regularly on selected issues in order to best serve the interests of their common and future clients. David Beveridge, Senior Partner, Shearman & Sterling commented: “We are grateful to Emmanuel Gaillard, who founded the firm’s international arbitration practice in 1987, and to Yas Banifatemi, who has led the practice with Gaillard for many years. We support their decision, wish them and their partners to join them in every success and hope to have a mutually beneficial referral and working relationship with Gaillard Banifatemi Shelbaya Disputes” “We remain fully committed to Paris, where Guillaume Isautier will be promoted from deputy to chief of staff. We will continue to support our Paris office, with leading corporate markets, M&A and dispute practices and a greater focus on the expansion of our finances the ability of private capital. ” Commenting on the creation of the new firm, Adam Hakki, Shearman & Sterling Global Managing Partner and Global Dispute Chief, said: “We understand the desire of departing partners to pursue an international arbitration-focused firm model that will give them the conflict and the client.the choice of freedom to optimally pursue their practical goals.We hope to continue to partner with them on appropriate occasions and are confident that under the leadership of Alex Bevan Shearman & Sterling will remain a international arbitration force on an integrated basis and harmonized with our global strategy ” Emmanuel Gaillard adds: “I am proud to have established the international arbitration practice of Shearman & Sterling and to increase it to become one of the leading practices worldwide. I now look forward to creating a global institution with a particular focus: managing international disputes in a results-oriented and innovative way. I do this knowing that the International Arbitration partners staying at Shearman & Sterling are well positioned to continue a very successful practice. “

