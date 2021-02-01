Israel and Kosovo establish diplomatic relations in a virtual ceremony





JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic relations Monday via internet links over the coronavirus crisis, under a US-brokered deal that includes a promise by the Muslim-majority country to open an embassy in Jerusalem. Israel sees its new ties with the small Balkan country as part of its wider normalization with Arab and Muslim countries under agreements sponsored by former US President Donald Trump. Trump announced the two countries’ ties in September as a side deal in an economic deal between Kosovo and Serbia. As part of the deal, Serbia, which has ties to Israel, also agreed to open an embassy in Jerusalem. During a signing ceremony held via Zoom video conference, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said the new ties were historic and reflect a change in the region and in the Arab (and) Muslim world’s relations with Israel. Ashkenazi said he had received an official request from Kosovo to establish an embassy in Jerusalem, which Israeli officials hope will open by the end of March. Only two countries – the United States and Guatemala – have embassies in Jerusalem. Others, including Malawi and Honduras, have vowed to do so. The status of Jerusalem is one of the most difficult obstacles to establishing a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, who with widespread international support want East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as their capital. The ceremony included the unveiling of a memorial plaque to be placed at the entrance of the Kosovo embassy in Jerusalem with the opening, the Israeli foreign ministry said. Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla said that Kosovo and Israel have a historical connection and both have witnessed a long and challenging road to exist as a people and become states. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a guerrilla uprising by its ethnic Albanian majority. Haradinaj-Stublla said that Kosovo had received support for the agreement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. State Department spokesman Ned Price hailed the new Israeli-Kosovo relationship, saying in a tweet: Deeper international ties further contribute to peace and stability in the Balkans and the Middle East.

