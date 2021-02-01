Study the highlights of SatNav’s benefits over the North Atlantic





The advent of full satellite-based navigation over the North Atlantic will allow airlines to fly on rails between Europe and North America much more efficiently than those currently organized by UK NATS and Nav Canada, resulting in significant savings. fuel and a dramatic reduction in CO 2 emissions, according to a new research paper appearing in the scientific journal Environment Research Letters. The paper’s lead author, Cathie Wells of the UK University of Reading, explained to AIN that air navigation service providers organize today’s routes primarily to ensure safe operation and, to a lesser extent, to take advantage of winds. Airlines search for their favorite tracks in the hours before a flight, and ANSP creates a daily runway system that reflects the airline desires as closely as possible. Wells analysis shows how organizing wind-optimized routes and, by extension, the distance flown by aircraft relative to the surrounding air, leads to more fuel efficiency and helps airlines meet ICAO’s future 2 percent targets. of the annual reduction of CO 2 emissions. Recent research has focused on limiting energy production, rather than time. Other threads of road optimization have considered avoiding turbulence and balancing the reduction of climatic effects with flight time. The Wells document identifies fuel savings and emissions for transatlantic traffic by calculating the excess air distance flown along the current organized runway system (OTS) in relation to the minimum air travel distance and, therefore, focuses only on CO 2 reduction While other cost considerations come into play when deciding on flight assignments and routes, Wells argues that they will become less important once global authorities impose carbon emission incentives. “I think the most important thing will be that you will cut fuel to a minimum and thus reduce carbon emissions to a minimum, and I do not think any airline will argue with that,” Wells said. “At the moment they are not being fined for the amount of carbon they are emitting; has a new Lane [Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation] the system that is coming out where they can do carbon offsets, but most likely it won’t be long in coming and pollution fines start to show up. “So they will be very happy to save money on both fuel and any fines that exist.” The study concluded that using optimized wind tracks would significantly reduce North Atlantic flight time, even compared to the most efficient ATM rails today, Wells said. The study concludes that the use of time optimization can result in a reduction of 0.7 percent to 16.4 percent of the air distance through each daily wind field, depending on the flight direction and ATM route chosen. Considering the 3,833,701 seats secured between New York and London in 2019 and the amount of CO 2 an economy class return flight between those two cities generates according to ICAO calculations, the use of optimized air travel results in an annual reduction of 1.7 percent of CO 2 for flights to the west and a 2.5 per cent reduction for passengers flying east. This amounts to a total savings of 6.7 million kg CO 2 over a period of 91 days.

