ABC News eavesdrops on Linsey Davis, Whit Johnson as ‘World News Tonight’ Weekend Speakers

Alex Weprin



Johnson will lead on Saturday, and Davis on Sunday, following Tom Llamas who was signed by ABC on Sunday night.

ABC News has named Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson the new weekend announcers for the network’s main evening news, World News Tonight. Johnson will anchor on Saturday, while Davis anchors on Sunday. Linsey and Whit are both familiar faces World News Tonight the table, having filled the weekends and for David [Muir] during the week, ABC News president James Goldston wrote to staff in a memo Monday morning. “Linsey has had an impressive rise on ABC News as a result of her impenetrable interviewing skills, skill and experience. Last year she was named the anchor of ABC News Lives for the first time on the evening news in Primetime, e which has increased in visibility by more than 200% since its launch a year ago, “Goldston wrote. “Whit is an award-winning and distinguished journalist who has done an outstanding job both on the field and at the anchor table since joining ABC News in 2018,” he added. “As one of our top reporters at COVID-19, he has been at the forefront of pandemic coverage keeping our viewers updated over the past year.” Davis and Johnson follow Tom Llamas, who is reportedly leaving ABC News to join NBC News. It has been an honor to work here. I am the son of immigrants and because of this, I have never taken for granted the opportunity or responsibility to sit at this table and bring you the truth, Llamas said on Sunday in the program, announcing the departure of his from ABC.







