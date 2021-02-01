The Salvation Army International – Feature News: Dont Miss the Goat New Salvation Army Film premieres on HBO





01 February 2021 DEBT (Debt) is a new short film produced by Share Change – the Los Angeles-based multimedia arm of the Western Territory of the Salvation Army. The Spanish film, set in Mexico, is loosely based on Jesus’ parable of the merciless servant found in Matthew 18. Debt premieres today, February 1, 2021, with a show on HBO Latino in the US and Bermuda at 5pm Pacific time. The film will then be shown on HBO streaming services, including HBO Max. Debt was nominated for the HBO Ibero-American Short Film Award at the Miami Film Festival in March 2020, but the festival was canceled in part due to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19. The film however was a runner-up in this category. The film is a tale of age, after a young boy named Victor in his quest to save the life of his beloved goat, Isabel. It includes English subtitles and a companion Bible study is available for download in both Spanish and English by salarmy.us/LaDeudaStudy. Debt [Official Trailer] nga Exchange of shares in Vimeo. ‘We want to display the continuing power of Jesus’ parables and narratives to teach the universal truths we all need to understand,’ says Lt. Col. Lisa Smith, Program Secretary, Western Territory. Director and producer Jeff Prahl adds: ‘Debt is a fictional story inspired by the parable of Jesus, but its setting – Colonia El Niño outside Tijuana, Mexico – is essential to its structure and characters. The family of our co-writer / producer Maria Vera lives there and helped a lot with the production. The film was made with a lot of love – from the community in El Niño to the caste and the talented and dedicated team on both sides of the border. ‘We are extremely blessed that HBO is distributing our film. HBO has been the gold standard for decades, and so having our movie star on HBO Max and HBO Latino is an incredible honor. God is good. Let it take on all its glory, and this film can help spark conversations and reflections on the boundless love and grace of Jesus Christ. ‘ IHQ Communications

From reports from the US Western Territory Tags: America and the Caribbean, News

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos