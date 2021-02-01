Third Witness Wanted in Calgary Police Officer Killed and Killed

Calgary police have released new images from a body-worn camera as they try to find a third person believed to have been in the back seat of the vehicle involved in the crash and direction that killed the secretary. Andrew Harnett on New Year’s Eve.

Harnett, 37, was carrying out a traffic stop in an SUV when his driver left the scene, transporting him for 400 meters as the vehicle reached speeds of up to 90 km / h as the driver tried to push Harnett out of the vehicle. .

Eventually, Harnett got into the oncoming traffic. Officers and other assistants tried to rescue Harnett, but he died at the hospital nearly an hour later.

Police charged two teenagers with first-degree murder: a 17-year-old since he turned 18 who was the alleged driver of the SUV and Amir Abdulrahman, 19, who police say was the front-seat passenger.

Sgt of Calgary Police. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while on duty on New Year’s Eve after a driver left the scene of a traffic stop he was carrying out. (Calgary Police Service)

A third person, who was sitting in the back seat, has not yet stepped forward, police said Monday.

That person is believed to have worn a Burberry-style check shirt or jacket.

Anyone with information is required to call the police at 403-266-1234 or contact us Crime stops anonymously.

The youngest of the teens charged with Harnett’s murder was again released on bail Monday. According to the Law on Juvenile Justice, the accused cannot be identified.

Youth Court Judge Steve Lipton refused bail for the teen on Friday and has now rejected a request that he be released into custody of a responsible person.

That person should exercise care and control over the adolescent.

Calgary police said investigators are working hard to gather evidence, but that because the case is before the courts, no further information is being released.