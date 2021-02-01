Stephen Maybury said 2020 was a year like no other for Skyxe Saskatoon Airport.

Maybury, president and CEO of Skyxe, said the airport was well positioned for growth towards the new year. Then it hit the COVID-19 pandemic on Mars.

Our revenue was ruined by passengers, Maybury said.

Revenue fell 98 percent at one point, he said. And in the latest data for December, passenger numbers are down 86 percent compared to monthly pre-COVID numbers.

Read more: Traffic control tower at Regina Airport in question after NAV Canada announces layoffs

Maybury said Saskatoon International Airport is currently operating five to 10 flights a day. Prior to the pandemic, he said flight volumes were 30 to 40 flights a day.

The story goes down the ad

The drop in traffic is affecting the bottom line of airports. He said the drop in passengers translates into a projected loss of about $ 2 million to $ 2.5 million for the year and the shortfall should be financed with new and accumulating debts.

A similar situation is being faced by Regina International Airport, where passenger levels are at 30 per cent of normal airport levels, James Bogusz Global News said last month.

We have made our cuts already. We have really reduced to a relatively bare-bone operation, making sure, however, that we maintain levels of safety, security and all of our regulatory obligations, Bogusz said.

Read more: Regina Airport faces financial challenges, reduced travel demand

Maybury said what is needed is a plan to help airports cope with a financial tightening.

“It really is a combination of all levels of government and our sector, honestly.”

Given the deepening second-wave crisis we are seeing now, we urgently need targeted financial relief to overcome operating costs.

Last fall, the federal government announced that $ 65 million had been earmarked for airport authorities across the country to help with the financial implications of reduced air travel.

The story goes down the ad

Transport Canada has not provided a timeline for when those funds will be allocated.

Maybury said another factor in helping airports recover is restoring air connectivity.

Related News Traffic control tower at Regina Airport in question after NAV Canada announces layoffs

And that is to welcome the return of passengers safely, he said.

The way we did it in Saskatoon is to ensure that the new practices we are implementing at the airport are following global standards of superiority.

Read more: Airport industry group calls for help as pandemic blockade stifles revenue

Skyxe has implemented a number of contactless and clean-up processes for airport passengers, including self-service bag items, separate passenger streams, and ultraviolet cleaning.

This means, for example, when you come to our departure area, we use self-service backgrounds and contactless kiosks, so you can throw your bag without contact points there, as well as technologies such as processes sanitizing ultraviolet railings to ensure all touch points are as healthy and safety-based as possible, Maybury said.

He added that despite uncertainty and travel restrictions, the airport remains open.

We are committed to supporting Canada’s economic recovery by continuing to move cargo through our airport and ensuring that local air ambulances and STARS organizations continue to provide life-saving services.

The story goes down the ad

With files from Allison Bamford.











1:55 Traffic control tower at Regina Airport in question after NAV Canada announces layoffs





Traffic control tower at Regina Airport in question after NAV Canada announces layoffs



Related News