Federal Government to fund more secure drug supply projects in Vancouver, Victoria





The federal government is securing more than $ 15 million over the next four years to create four safer drug supply projects for people at risk of overdose in British Columbia. The projects will provide pharmaceutical-grade drugs as an alternative to the illicit toxic supply of opioids currently in circulation, in a bid to reduce the deaths of illegal drug overdoses, according to a government statement. Safe supplies will be deployed in Vancouver and Victoria and provide people with opioid use disorders with a safer medical alternative from a licensed prescriber. Read more: Four months delay in describing the safe supply of life-threatening drugs, says BC lawyer Street delivery opioids are stained by fentanyl and benzodiazepines, making them fatal. “The number of preventable deaths has risen steadily and evidence shows that one of the safest ways to save lives is through replacement therapy with a secure supply,” said Vancouver Center MP Hedy Fry. The story goes down the ad “These four safest supply projects in Vancouver and Victoria using doctors’ prescriptions are one way to prevent deaths and block illegal supply chains – one of many actions to be taken together.









25:14 One-on-one with Dr. Bonnie Henry on the BC overdose crisis





The new centers will connect drug users with treatment options, which in some cases have become more difficult to reach during the COVID-19 outbreak. Trends BC Mountie was arrested after being found in a vehicle with known gang members

Prince Harry gains ‘substantial damage’, pardons in UK tabloid lawsuit In the summer, BC saw a record number of illegal drug deaths. Experts have linked the increase to pandemic-related risks, including a more toxic supply of medicines and more people using it just because of virus-related isolation requirements. The pandemic has exacerbated the effects of an already devastating overdose crisis across Canada, ”said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Century Addiction. “I am pleased that Health Canada is working with us to help separate more people from the supply of toxic medicines.” The story goes down the ad









1:55 BC sets grim record of drug overdose in June





The projects are specifically to support those who have not been helped by traditional substance use services and treatments. Funding will be shared between the Safer Alternatives for Emergency Response Initiatives in Vancouver and Victoria and two other locations in Vancouver: the Providence Safeguard Program at the Providence Health Research Institute and the Overdose Response Expansion Project in Kilala Lelum Health Center. “Providing pharmaceutical alternatives to the supply of highly toxic and deadly drugs in Victoria, a city that consistently ranks one of the highest in British Columbia for overdose deaths, is an important step,” said the executive director of AVI Health and Community Services Katrina Jensen in a statement. “Our project will benefit from the skills and guidance of people with lived / experienced experience and the support of nurses, system navigators and physicians to save and improve the lives of the people in our community we care about. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







