Duterte sets the price limit on pork, chicken

MANILA, Philippines – President Duterte has imposed a 60-day freeze on pork and poultry prices in Metro Manila to control their exorbitant prices in markets, angering local producers who believe rates are impossible to meet. .

Executive Order No. 124, which the President signed on Monday, set price ceilings of P270 one kilogram for cash / pigue and P300 per kilogram for liempo, and P160 one kilogram for coated chicken, against current rates of P440 and P200, respectively, in public markets .

The president acted on a recommendation from Agriculture Secretary William Dar, who blamed unscrupulous traders and beneficiaries for the abnormal price increases. Local breeders, however, have cited a combination of factors, such as the slow recovery of food establishments from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, unimpeded meat imports, and the persistence of African swine fever (ASF).

Consumers have complained about higher food prices not only of meat but also of vegetables and some fish.

Inflated rates have particularly hurt low-income families who are still recovering from the economic stalemate caused by the pandemic.

Senate hearing

Industry executives claimed during a session convened by the Senate Agriculture and Food Committee that they had not been consulted by the Department of Agriculture (DA) when it recommended price ceilings to the President.

DA earlier said at a conference that the proposed rates were based on prevailing market prices in previous months. But critics said it has no factor in changes in production costs.

Aryansa Agrikultura chairman Ernesto Ordoez, who was present during the hearing, said in an interview that the price freeze would demotivate pig and poultry grapes from further production and harm the industry in the long run.

We will no longer win with those award points, said Gregorio San Diego, president of the United Broiler Growers Association. There are now fewer poultry breeders since hotels and restaurants were temporarily closed during blockages that resulted in an oversupply. Even then, the DA has allowed the import of chicken meat despite our plea to suspend it temporarily.

Restaurant

Prior to the pandemic, about 30 percent of the local poultry supply was destined for the restaurant industry. This has resulted in record low farm prices discouraging investment boosters from reinvesting.

San Diego said chicken prices eventually rose to a record high of P50 pieces from P20 pieces since then. To increase poultry collectors, traders and sellers to win, the price ceiling should go from P170 to P190 one kilogram.

AGAP Rep. Nicanor Briones, who is also vice president of the Federation of Philippine Meat Producers, said pig breeders similarly could not meet the price ceiling. Retail rates can be nailed to the P330 to P360 a kilogram at best, he added.

He opposes Dars claims that some collectors are stockpiling supplies to manipulate prices.

We are not hiding our supply. Rather, we are rushing to bring pork to market for fear of ASF. Collection by pig producers is impossible, Briones said.

The disease has led to the death of more than 4 million pigs in the country since the first case was reported in September 2019. It has destroyed most of the farms in Luzon that supply pork in Manila.

Transport subsidy

To help stakeholders meet price ceilings, the DA pledged to subsidize shipping costs (P30 per kilogram), albeit limited to manufacturers in Visayas and Mindanao who will supply Luzon.

The groups said that if the government did not pour mass money, it would not suffice.

Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura called the secretary of agriculture the architect of the executive order and would hold him responsible for ensuring the proper distribution of pork and poultry products in the metropolis, according to its chairman, Rosendo So.

Senator Francis Pangilinan, a well-known agricultural advocate, questioned the effectiveness of EO 124 as a means of easing prices. He noted that a price freeze was also imposed by Mr Duterte in November after a series of typhoons destroyed rice, corn and vegetable farms.

However, prices still rose during the period and no one was penalized for benefits or accruals, said Undersecretary of Agriculture Kristine Evangelista.

Ramon Clarete, dean of the University of the Philippines School of Economics, also opposed the directive.

Saying pork producers to sell low pork at market value alienates them from the pork business in the country and destroys our prospects for rapid normalization of production, he said. INQ

