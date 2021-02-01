



DENVER, February 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Stephen Browning, PE, has joined the firm as Senior Vice President Federal Markets. In this role, Mr. Browning will provide leadership to be developed, supported and executed Michael Baker work with U.S. Federal Civil Agencies and its US Army Civil Engineers Corps (USACE) Portfolio as you grow your entire Federal portfolio. “With decades of experience in software management, engineering and construction, including leading some of the largest and most challenging infrastructure programs in the world, Stephen will be helpful in helping Michael Baker meet the increasingly complex and broader needs of our Federal clients, ”he said James E. Cook, Ph.D., PE, Senior Vice President, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director and Federal Executive at Michael Baker International. Before membership Michael Baker, Mr. Browning served as Program Manager for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Navarro Research and Engineering Heritage Management Program, where he was responsible for long-term maintenance, asset management, archives, and information management for more than 100 sites. He also previously served as Senior Vice President and Client Account Manager for federal, national governments and defense contractors at CH2M Hill (now Jacobs). Earlier in his career, Mr. Browning was Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Weston Solutions and Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Program Director at MWH Global (now Stantec). Prior to joining the private sector, Mr. Browning served 23 years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 11 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service, with duties throughout the U.S., Korea, Germany, Where did he go and Iraq. He also settled in New York City immediately after September 11, 2001, attacks to lead USACE emergency response activities, including Urban Search and Rescue Operations, structural analysis, and waste removal and disposal, before taking on the role of Senior Federal Director on the Response and Recovery Scene. Mr. Browning served as Senior Executive Member at the Harvard Kennedy School, completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and earned a Master of Science degree in Geotechnical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University. About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. Firm Practicecover all aspects of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environment, construction, and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations as well intelligent transportand design-constructionproject distribution Michael Baker is an industry leader that offers expertise and quality. More than 3,000 firm employees in nearly 100 countries are committed to making a difference for customers and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/. Contact: Julia Covelli

(866) 293-4609 SOURCES Michael Baker International

