Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden: Decade-long friendship faces new test after Israeli PM goes all out for Trump

Netanyahu was an endless source of unwavering support for Donald Trump in office, not once publicly criticizing the unpredictable and often malicious President. The 71-year-old celebrated almost every foreign policy initiative of the Trump administration in the Middle East, becoming his most prominent international incentive.

With an upcoming election, a third national stalemate and an immediate resumption of his trial on corruption charges, Israel’s longest-serving leader must work with the man who ousted Trump from the Oval Office.

Biden’s relationship with Israel spans nearly half a century when he met then-Prime Minister Golda Meir in 1973 as a new senator from Delaware. Since then, it has grown into a “very emotional connection to Israel,” a former Obama administration official told CNN. “He sees Israel through that lens and as a genuine democracy in a region that is not characterized as such.”

Biden and Netanyahu first developed their friendship in the 1980s, when Biden was a young senator serving on the Foreign Relations Committee and Netanyahu was serving at the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC. Over the years, the two men got to know each other, met each other’s families and maintained contacts as Netanyahu rose through politics to become Israel’s prime minister in 1996.

When Netanyahu lost his election to Ehud Barak three years later, “Biden stayed in touch with him, wrote him a random note, things that politicians would not normally do,” said a source familiar with the relationship. “I know Bibi appreciated him. Biden did not treat him like he used to.” As the years passed, Netanyahu would stop at Biden’s office to visit on his trips to Washington.

But the friendship was tested after Biden became Barack Obama’s vice president. Netanyahu infamously lectured Obama on Middle East policy in the White House in 2011, then introduced him in his 2019 election campaign.

When Biden visited Israel in 2010, the Netanyahu government announced the construction of a new settlement in East Jerusalem, which then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called “offensive.”

“The later years of the Obama administration were difficult. Some of the team will remember this, but [Biden is] “there will be no interest in fomenting tensions,” said a source familiar with the relationship. Netanyahu clashed with Obama over negotiations with the Palestinians, then again more openly over the Iran nuclear deal.

‘I do not agree with a damn thing you say, but I love you’

Despite the friction, the personal relationship between Netanyahu and Biden continued. In 2014, Biden said he once said to Netanyahu, “Bibi, I do not agree with the right thing you say, but I love you.” Biden’s friendship with the harsh Israeli leader was seen as an asset during the Obama presidency, and Biden was thought of as one who could calm things down, according to sources familiar with the dynamics.

But the dynamics have changed.

Netanyahu long ago became a political chameleon, shifting from a prime minister who backed a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a keynote address in 2009 to the leader who endorsed Trump’s vision for Middle East peace a decade later, which rejected the conventional notion of two states for two peoples. He has led central, center-right, and right-wing governments in his 14 years in office, but no period has been as good for him – or as easy for him – as the Trump administration. Trump was the gift Netanyahu continued to give.

Ahead of the first three elections a year in April 2019, Trump recognized Israel’s sovereignty in the Golan Heights and declared the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, an action for which Netanyahu sought partial credit. Ahead of the third consecutive election, in March 2020, Trump unveiled his plan for peace in the Middle East, standing next to a Netanyahu who explained most of the details of the plan himself.

In return, Netanyahu seemed to align Israel more and more closely with the Republican Party, even going so far as to name a new solution in the Golan Heights after former President, called the Trump Heights. When Netanyahu joined Trump at the White House to sign the Abraham Accords along with the Foreign Ministers of the Emirates and Bahrain, the Israeli leader did not meet with any Democratic politicians.

Ron Dermer, the Israeli Ambassador to the US and one of those closest to Netanyahu, was a frequent visitor to the White House. Dermer’s term ended the day the Biden administration took office.

Israeli Minister Tzachi Hanegbi insists that Netanyahu’s policies were never pro-republican or pro-democratic, but only in line with Israel’s needs.

“Our policy is always bilateral,” Hanegbi said, “but of course [Netanyahu] “He was always very pleased with Trump’s policies.”

“When we have an excellent relationship with the Biden administration – and we have an excellent relationship with the new administration – it does not mean that we are pro-democratic and anti-Republican,” he said. “Chemistry, intimacy, mutual recognition of each other’s passion for his country – these are things that can create credibility in each other’s policies.”

Should Netanyahu treat Biden as a friend or foe?

But Netanyahu is now in the middle of a fourth election campaign in two years, with no guarantee that the country can break the cycle of endless elections. Netanyahu took advantage of the Obama attack politically by showing the Israeli public that he had the courage to resist an American leader. Now he has to decide if he will do so under Biden.

“Netanyahu is a supreme diplomat, but when it comes to the US, he carries the burden of his almost clear allegiance to the GOP,” said Dani Dayan, Israel’s former New York Consul General and a candidate for the New Hope party, challenging Netanyahu’s Likud in the March 23 election. “Israel’s next prime minister will have a lot to do to restore bipartisan relations.”

Netanyahu is under attack by Gideon Sa’ar, a right-wing ideological politician who split from Netanyahu’s Likud party to form the New Hope party. Despite Sa’ar’s opposition to territorial concessions and a two-state solution, he has vowed to restore Israel’s bipartisan support, positioning himself to be a better partner for Biden.

“I will rebuild Israel’s good and balanced relations with both sides,” Sa’ar promised at a Zoom meeting with AIPAC. “As Prime Minister, I will work with President Biden and his administration to emphasize the importance of not returning to the previous agreement.”

Biden has a strong belief in foreign policy built, in part, on personal relationships, analysts told CNN, but his friendship with Netanyahu is likely to be tested by political pressure in the coming months. Elections are just a challenge, and they may not even be the first with the potential to ruin a relationship.

The Biden administration’s leadership of a nuclear deal with Iran tops Israel’s top priority list. The original nuclear deal was the source of some of the most bitter disagreements between Obama and Netanyahu, highlighted in the prime minister’s decision to speak before a joint congressional session in 2015, a speech which Obama did not attend.

“Israel’s relationship with Obama was cold, they started badly and did not heal anymore,” said David Makovsky, a director at the Washington Institute for Near East Studies. “But Biden is someone the Israelis know. He’s been around for a long time.”

Tony Blinken, Biden’s newly confirmed Secretary of State, has said the administration will not give up on US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital or the return of the embassy from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv. However Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden saw a two-state solution as the only way forward to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Biden is expected to pursue at least some reduction in West Bank settlement expansion, especially after increase in approvals under the Trump administration.

Despite that, Biden is not expected to put Israeli-Palestinian negotiations too high on his agenda, according to a former Obama official who has worked in the region, who said the administration “does not want to spend political capital” on the issue.

“With Biden, there will not be this perception that he will get [Netanyahu], “said veteran diplomat Dennis Ross, who served as Middle East negotiator and adviser to three U.S. administrations.

“This is not going to be this relationship,” Ross added. “There was a growing perception in Israel that Obama was not right with Israel. Standing up to an American president who does not look right is seen as a good thing in Israel. Standing in front of an American president who is seen as “The fair is not great. Biden is mostly seen as fair.”