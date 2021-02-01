Live News Boldly Defines International Distribution





News Direct today announced a reimagined approach to international news distribution. Since its inception in mid-2020, News Direct has radically redefined almost every aspect of the traditional news network experience, from workflow to pricing and analytics. It is now innovating in international distribution. Similar to its North American rate structure, News Direct is disrupting the industry with a flat pricing model for international distributions, including man-made translations. Full text translations, prepared by one of the world’s leading translation houses, are included with selected distributions as part of the flat price. News Direct has secured distribution agreements with more than a dozen major international and national news agencies and commercial service providers; these prominent news agencies and the services of the prime minister of distribution will be announced in the coming weeks. “This allows PR and IR professionals aiming at international audiences to expand their reach and increase the frequency of their distributions due to the predictable, transparent and cost-effective pricing strategy initiated by News Direct,” said Gregg Castano, founder and CEO of the company. News Direct has also added a new benefit to industry-focused news distribution, surpassing traditional “commercial media” lists and static distribution. The new live industry charts provide a deeper reach that extends beyond commercial publications to include journalists in mainstream media covering specific industries as well as bloggers and active influencers within those sectors. Unlike traditional cable news trade lists, News Direct lists are dynamically updated with each new order, eliminating the risk of outdated lists with outdated contacts and outdated publications. Roi’s submission and demonstration is another major differentiator of News Direct international services. Strong measurement by distribution partners will be consolidated in the News Direct performance report, providing customers with a single integrated report for users. Issuers whose securities are traded in North American markets will also receive a complimentary Capital Impact Report, analyzing the impact of their issue on the stock price, a News Direct exclusive. “International distribution is often confusing as well as incredibly expensive,” Castano noted. “News Direct has aligned itself with the world’s leading news agencies and service providers and has managed to create a new paradigm that customers can understand and cope with.” About News Direct News Direct provides news and content delivery to PR, IR, Corporate Communications and marketing professionals. Our platform brings a completely re-imagined, intuitive, industry-leading workflow, transparent pricing, flat rate and actionable analytics. Further, News Direct has established a range of innovations including advanced automation, cloud isolation technology and personalized software for the most dynamic, efficient and flexible platform available today. Contact details Live news Marta Pearlstone +1 203-295-7566 Company Website

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier.