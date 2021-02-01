Exclusive private school principal turns out to be gay for his students at the beginning of LGBT + month





A the school principal revealed that he was gay to his students in a virtual assembly on the first day of LGBT History month. Principal Nicholas Hewlett made the bold decision to be open with students and tell them he is a happily married gay man. It is thought to be the first time a head teacher has appeared in front of his students and staff. He said he was inspired to do so after being impressed with a student’s courage in discussing their sexuality that left him feeling determined to be honest about his marriage to husband Alberic Elsom. Hewlett, 41, director of 18,000-year-old St Dunstans College in Catford, south-east London, said he was nervous before the announcement this morning, but received many wonderful messages of support. Fifteen years ago, I was told by an old colleague at the independent school I was then working on that, as an openly gay man, it would be virtually impossible for me to become a principal, he said. “The reality that role models are really important and can have a material impact on the mental well-being of young people. For children, education from a variety of adults representing different races, genders, sexualities and backgrounds helps identities to be established and grow Moreover, I believe we are bound to ban the prevailing view that white, heterosexual men are in some way inherently advantageous in taking positions of responsibility and leadership. At the assembly, he spoke of a former student and staff member of St. Dunstans, Martin Preston, who was publicly expelled in 1981. Students gathered around their teacher; they had letters published in his support, going against cultural norms, and showing great humanity, respect and dignity, and in apparent direct contradiction to the views of the Director of that time, who apparently took a quite a different view, he explained. The parents said they cried after seeing the assembly posted online. One wrote: I saw the video of your assembly earlier and it brought tears to my eyes. I am so pleased and proud that my son is part of this wonderful community of St. Dunstans. What you are doing here is so important. Thank you! Speaking about his decision, Mr. Hewlett said: If standing up and going out to my students, it helps a young person to be more relaxed in his skin, more empowered to be himself and create more beyond a culture of respect, inclusion and sampling of individuality, surely it is an action worth doing? The Department of Education said: “We trust teachers and school leaders to make decisions about what is appropriate to discuss with students. By the end of high school, all students should be learning about LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender] relationships. Schools are free to determine how they do this.

