



TY Lin International Wins the 2021 ASCE OCEA Honorary Award for the Niagara Falls State Park Transformation Initiative in New York TY Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that the Niagara Falls State Park Transformation Initiative in Niagara Falls, New York, has been selected by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) ) as an Honorary Award. winner of the Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Awards (OCEA) 2021. TYLI was the Prime Minister and Lead Designer for the project, a massive $ 65 million effort that produced a new version of the park that harmonizes with its distinction as a destination international resort and one of the greatest treasures of the nations. As the Honorary Award winner, the project is now one of nine nominees for the OCEA Highest Award. The OCEA Award recognizes the project that best illustrates the superior skills of civil engineering and represents an important contribution to the civil engineering profession and society. The judging criteria focus on originality and innovation, skill in planning and solving design challenges, sustainability and project planning and delivery. The Niagara Falls State Park Transformation Initiative implemented a series of more than 16 full-scale interconnected projects, to 400 acres plus. Gone are the days of poor condition, small sized views, inadequate pedestrian traffic and outdated systems. Today, the park is a thriving picture of sustainability, the latest innovation and accessibility of the American Disability Act (ADA) for its nine million annual visitors. TYLI orchestrated the efforts of 13 individual firms and worked in close partnership with landscape architect, The LA Group, and the New York Office of Recreation and Historic Preservation Parks (NYSOPRHP) to design and advance construction. Throughout construction, the park never closed its gates. Park systems, visible and behind the scenes, are extremely efficient and realize significant savings in cost and time to maintain them. Considered a crowning achievement for all involved by NYSOPRHP, the project lasted five years and touched almost every major aspect of the park to sculpt a more intimate view of its magnificent beauty. All models complement historic and natural sites while meeting the contemporary needs of the parks. As a true measure of success, NYSOPRHP was so pleased with the early stages of the project that it added tasks, funding, and timelines to maximize revitalization, increasing the initial budget from $ 25 million to $ 65 million. The project exceeded the client’s goals and was completed in accordance with the expanded schedule and budget. The transformation has been a benefit to the regional economy, with new hotels and restaurants opening to meet tourism demand. The Niagara Falls State Park Transformation Initiative and other Honorary Award winners will be recognized at the ASCEs 2021 Convention on October 8, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois, where the OCEA Award winner will be announced.

