A life remembers: Lee started the international festival | Local News

MANKATO You may not have known Kuhn Hong Lee, but if you have ever attended the Mankato Area International Festival, you have attended one of the events he has started.

Dr. Lee was a wonderful man who worked hard to unite people, said Carole Petersen from Mankato, to describe the professor with whom she had worked at the MSU International Student Office for 20 years.

Kuhn Lee died Jan. 21 at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was 83 years old.

“We were a team,” Petersen said. Dr. Lee was the principal and I helped the students deal with a new place and a new culture.

Petersen, a native of Nebraska, said Lee was an educated and compassionate man. He not only taught her about his native Korea, but he was open to hearing about its cultural background.

I learned from him and he learned from me, she said, adding that together they would attend several state or national level meetings about their office program.

After the two collaborators retired in the late 1990s, they and their spouses traveled together to South Korea. During the trip, Petersen and her husband, Dwain, were treated by Lee on tour in his native country.

Lee was born in Seoul. Around 1970, he and his young family emigrated to Mankato where he earned his master’s degree in international economics and served as an advisor to international students and dormitory residents. He was an associate director for the Overseas Student Office of Mankato State College before being appointed full-time director in 1972.

The campus site he oversees was renamed the International Student Office. Its mission was expanded to include the development of programs and social activities that would also be open to U.S. residents.

Lee is estimated to have given impetus to a popular college-town festival that began in 1976 as a food-themed cultural gathering on campus.

“It was his idea that he wanted people to experience food from other countries and build a bridge to all cultures,” said Lee’s daughter, Patty, from Boston.

She and her two brothers, John and Tommy, grew up in Mankato, a community that welcomed the new immigrant family.

“Everyone was so willing to help us,” Patty said.

She recalled dressing in traditional Korean clothing for the early Mankato International Festival that drew the general public to the college campus.

“There was so much food and it was all free.”

In recent years, the annual Mankato Area International Festival has typically attracted around 4,000 people to MSU, spreading across multiple levels of the student union. It was canceled last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Lee retired, he received recognition from MSU for his work in building intercultural ties and promoting peace and justice.

Lee was a senior member of the Rotary International service organization. He would have held many leadership roles in the Mankato chapter.

His wife, Bang Won, was also well known in the community. She operated the Lee Tailoring Shop for many years.

Patty said her parents wanted to hang out, especially on Sunday afternoon after church. Her father loved people and Mankato, she said.

Once, she recalled, he was on Saturday in California for a year; he became so homesick for Minnesota that he returned early.

In 2000, Kuhn and Bang Won moved to the Twin Cities. Eight years later, they moved to Cambridge.

Patty said her father quickly added friends from Massachusetts to his district. Some people from his new neighborhood cried when they heard about Kuhn Lee’s death.

“He was a wonderful communicator … curious and hospitable. He always knew everyone’s stories and when he would tell us those wonderful stories, he would be happy.”

Lee’s children have created a fund in his honor that will support Rotary International programs. Information is available at:www.gofundme.com/f/kuhn-lee-monorial-donation.