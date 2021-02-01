Connect with us

International

A life remembers: Lee started the international festival | Local News

Avatar

Published

7 hours ago

on

By


MANKATO You may not have known Kuhn Hong Lee, but if you have ever attended the Mankato Area International Festival, you have attended one of the events he has started.

Dr. Lee was a wonderful man who worked hard to unite people, said Carole Petersen from Mankato, to describe the professor with whom she had worked at the MSU International Student Office for 20 years.



Kuhn Hong Lee

Kuhn Hong Lee


Kuhn Lee died Jan. 21 at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was 83 years old.

“We were a team,” Petersen said. Dr. Lee was the principal and I helped the students deal with a new place and a new culture.

Petersen, a native of Nebraska, said Lee was an educated and compassionate man. He not only taught her about his native Korea, but he was open to hearing about its cultural background.

I learned from him and he learned from me, she said, adding that together they would attend several state or national level meetings about their office program.

After the two collaborators retired in the late 1990s, they and their spouses traveled together to South Korea. During the trip, Petersen and her husband, Dwain, were treated by Lee on tour in his native country.

Lee was born in Seoul. Around 1970, he and his young family emigrated to Mankato where he earned his master’s degree in international economics and served as an advisor to international students and dormitory residents. He was an associate director for the Overseas Student Office of Mankato State College before being appointed full-time director in 1972.

The campus site he oversees was renamed the International Student Office. Its mission was expanded to include the development of programs and social activities that would also be open to U.S. residents.

Lee is estimated to have given impetus to a popular college-town festival that began in 1976 as a food-themed cultural gathering on campus.

“It was his idea that he wanted people to experience food from other countries and build a bridge to all cultures,” said Lee’s daughter, Patty, from Boston.

She and her two brothers, John and Tommy, grew up in Mankato, a community that welcomed the new immigrant family.

“Everyone was so willing to help us,” Patty said.

She recalled dressing in traditional Korean clothing for the early Mankato International Festival that drew the general public to the college campus.

“There was so much food and it was all free.”

In recent years, the annual Mankato Area International Festival has typically attracted around 4,000 people to MSU, spreading across multiple levels of the student union. It was canceled last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Lee retired, he received recognition from MSU for his work in building intercultural ties and promoting peace and justice.

Lee was a senior member of the Rotary International service organization. He would have held many leadership roles in the Mankato chapter.

His wife, Bang Won, was also well known in the community. She operated the Lee Tailoring Shop for many years.

Patty said her parents wanted to hang out, especially on Sunday afternoon after church. Her father loved people and Mankato, she said.

Once, she recalled, he was on Saturday in California for a year; he became so homesick for Minnesota that he returned early.

In 2000, Kuhn and Bang Won moved to the Twin Cities. Eight years later, they moved to Cambridge.

Patty said her father quickly added friends from Massachusetts to his district. Some people from his new neighborhood cried when they heard about Kuhn Lee’s death.

“He was a wonderful communicator … curious and hospitable. He always knew everyone’s stories and when he would tell us those wonderful stories, he would be happy.”

Lee’s children have created a fund in his honor that will support Rotary International programs. Information is available at:www.gofundme.com/f/kuhn-lee-monorial-donation.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: