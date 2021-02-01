Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, February 1, 2021





Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all eastern times): 6:15 p.m. British Columbia is reporting 1,158 cases of COVID-19 over the past three days. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says 21 people died during the three-day period, bringing the total number of COVID-19 BC deaths to 1,210 people. She says BC has also identified 18 cases of the COVID-19 variant, with four being cases of the South African variant and 14 cases confirmed as the UK variant. Henry says 79 people are in intensive care in BC — 5:40 p.m. Alberta is reporting 355 new cases of COVID-19. The province also says there have been 10 additional deaths due to the virus. So far, officials have uncovered 51 cases of COVID-19 variants. There are 556 people in hospital with COVID-19, and 102 are in intensive care. — 3:45 p.m. Prince Edward Island is reporting today two new cases related to the COVID-19 trip. Health officials say both cases involve a man in his 50s and a man in his late teens, both of whom had traveled outside the Atlantic region. The province has reported a total of 113 COVID-19 infections, five of which are considered active. — 2:40 p.m. Saskatchewan is reporting 147 new cases of COVID-19, and two more deaths due to the virus. There have been 306 deaths in Saskatchewan so far during the pandemic. Nearly half of the deaths came in January. The province says there are currently 202 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 30 of them are in intensive care. — 2:30 p.m. Nova Scotia is reporting a new case of COVID-19 and now has 10 active infections. Health officials say the new case is in the western area and is a touch of a previously reported case. Two people are currently in hospital, including one in intensive care. As of Friday, the province says 14,906 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 2,729 people receiving a second required dose. — 1:45 p.m. Manitoba health officials have reported three more deaths and 89 new COVID-19 infections. Forty-two are in the northern health region. Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health official, says there are still many people traveling between Winnipeg and the north, despite restrictions on non-essential travel. There have been 41,817 doses of vaccine given to people in Manitoba. Of these, 32,461 were first doses and 9,356 were second doses. — 12:45 pm New Brunswick is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases today. Health officials say five of the cases are in the Edmundston region, which has been under a blockade for more than a week. They say other cases are in the Moncton area, which remains below the highest level of provincial pandemic alert, which is red. The rest of the province is below the lowest level, orange. Officials say there are 273 active cases reported in the province and three patients are hospitalized with the disease, including two in intensive care. New Brunswick reported a total of 1,264 infections and 18 virus-related deaths. — 11 a.m. Quebec is reporting 890 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 other deaths attributed to the new coronavirus, including 14 in the last 24 hours. Health officials said hospital admissions today rose by eight, to 1,144, and 183 people were in intensive care, a drop of eight. The province says 796 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 239,023. Quebec reported a total of 263,473 COVID-19 infections and 9,826 virus-related deaths. — 10:45 am Ontario is reporting 1,969 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 other deaths attributed to the new coronavirus. Health Minister Christine Elliott said today 886 of those new cases are in Toronto. The Department of Health says as Toronto migrates to the provincial data system, additional data is being reported to the local public health unit, resulting in an overstatement of today’s daily numbers. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2021. Canadian Press

