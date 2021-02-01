International
The WEF event explores ways to regulate the international trade system News | SDG Knowledge Center
A virtual leadership panel, convened as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Agenda, examined how governments and industries can work together to adapt the international trading system to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to make it more resilient in the future.
Greg Ip, Chief Economist, The Wall Street Journal moderated the discussion. He said over the years, the international trade system has experienced shock after shock, brought about by a retreat from globalization, dissatisfaction with inequality and COVID-19 challenges such as vaccine nationalism.
In the reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Elizabeth Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade, Department of International Trade, UK, highlighted 2021 as an opportunity to resolve the appointment of the new Director-General and make progress in resolving dispute mechanism and subsidies that undermine free trade. While the Group 7 (G7) Presidency and the COP 26 Presidency, Truss said the UK will work with countries to support a rule-based international trading system and resist protectionism as we respond to COVID-19.
Sigrid Kaag, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Netherlands, stressed the need to: address current societal challenges by working together to design ambitious green trade policies and sustainable trade agreements; restore a level playing field by ensuring that China and others increase the game on the transparency of state subsidies; and revives multilateralism. She looked forward to reconnecting with the US on climate change and the transatlantic partnership, among other issues.
Regarding the risks posed by export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines, Kaag explained that EU transparency and authorization mechanism is not an export ban as it contains exceptions for the supply of vaccines under humanitarian aid and vaccines intended for countries under the COVAX facility.
Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, Merck KGaA, said the pandemic revealed weaknesses in global value chains. He noted that tariffs on inputs needed to make vaccines and diagnostics add unnecessary costs, raise prices and prevent new companies from entering the market.
The panel then discussed ways to deal with China-specific issues, such as state subsidies, forced technology transfers, and intellectual property rights violations.
Truss said while it is important to ensure that we have the full commitment of those who believe in re-establishing the multilateral trading system (MTS), there are other ways to promote free and fair trade through bilateral and multilateral agreements.
Kaag said the New Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) between the EU and China contains elements to create an equal playing field and address human rights in relation to Uyghursand slave labor. She said the European Parliament is still to review the final text.
Oschmann noted the gradual progress in the right direction in the field of life sciences illustrated by China’s accession to global regulatory bodies and the strengthening of IP protection in recent years.
In response to a question about the dynamics of the UK disconnection and Huawei’s exclusion from its 5G network, Truss said the UK wants to work with like-minded allies to diversify supply chains and prevent those who are artificially subsidizing products from undermining the free market through tougher action on WTO subsidies.
In monitoring transparency in the vaccine value chain, Oschmann said efficiency, safety and quality are managed by the competent state and regional authorities. He stressed the tremendous progress in global cooperation in the production and distribution of vaccines, and warned against cutting corners.
Kaag expected the strengthening of trade agreements where sustainability is essential, climate change is addressed, standards are met and compliance is ensured.
Among the priorities for engaging with the Biden administration, Truss stressed the need to resolve the Airbus / Boeing dispute and restore MTS and WTO. Kaag stressed the need to take trade distortions off the table.
The event took place on January 29, 2021. Focusing on the topic, Regulation of the International Trade System, it contributed to the WEFs Great Restoration Initiative in the field of advancing global and regional cooperation. [Event Webpage] [The Davos Agenda] [SDG Knowledge Hub Sources]
