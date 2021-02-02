The Biden administration did not lose 20 million COVID-19 vaccines





A conservative commentator known for his support of former President Donald Trump attacked the Biden administration over its role in overseeing COVID-19 vaccines. “The Biden administration lost 20 million COVID vaccines. This whole administration is a joke.” ciceron Ryan Fournier, founder of the Students for Trump group. As evidence, Fournier related to an article published in RFAngle, a conservative comment site he founded. The Fourniers claim it is deceptive. There is a difference between losing vaccines and looking for them. Politico was the first media in break the story that the Biden administration was trying to find the 20 million missing vaccines. After Biden was sworn in, Politico reported, his COVID-19 response team found that the distribution system set up by the Trump administration failed to track the full route that vaccines traveled after leaving federal government storage sites. As a result, there was a huge gap between the number of vaccines that were delivered by the federal government and the number that was actually administered. Politico’s reporting made it clear that the Trump administration had set up the distribution infrastructure under which the 20 million lost doses had disappeared. “This is a dilemma that preceded the arrival of Biden teams,” Politico noted. The RFAngle article with which Fournier relates in his tweet is critical of Biden but does not directly claim that Biden’s team lost the vaccines. “Biden administration cannot find 20 million doses of vaccine,” the headline read. Daniel Baldwin, author of the RFAngle article, told PolitiFact that he based his share on the Politico report. We approached Fournier and asked for evidence to support his claim. In response to our email, Mark Chase on RFAngle responded with a link to the Politico article and a Article NY Post which relied on Politicos reporting. When PolitiFact pointed out the language in the Politico article that contradicts the Fourniers’ claim, Chase told us that RFAngle had corrected its part to clarify that the loss of doses preceded the Biden administration. “The vaccines were sent by the federal government to state governments before President Biden took office. The Biden administration is making efforts to find them,” reads the correction. Our decision Ryan Fournier claimed that “the Biden administration lost 20 million COVID vaccines.” The Biden administration did not miss those doses. The Trump administration set up the distribution infrastructure under which these vaccines disappeared. The article that Fournier linked as evidence has been corrected to include this information. The Fourniers claim it is false.







