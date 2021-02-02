Captain Tom hospitalized with COVID – National and International News – MON 1Feb2021

Captain Tom hospitalized with COVID. Biden meets with GOP after low bid for COVID assistance. Oregon decriminalizes hard drugs; federal legalization of other cannabis?

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden meets with GOP after low bid for COVID assistance

Even before taking office, President Biden was announcing a “think big” approach to COVID stimulus. Biden first launched a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus proposal, a dwarf that passed prosperously in the Republican-controlled Senate in late December. Although Democrats now have dim control of both chambers, failing to defeat the filibuster means the road to greater COVID stimulation remains narrow.

The larger bill would either have to bring several Republicans on board to reach a threshold of 60 votes without evidence, or go through a “budget reconciliation” process that requires only a simple majority. If all Democrats in the Senate support him, then VP Kamala Harris has the decisive vote. But if any Democrat fails – as happened last week with filibuster – the biggest bill will be dead in the water. Such a defeat would empower Republicans to lower future “big” ideas even further.

In hopes of building a broader coalition, Biden is meeting today with 10 Republican senators led by Susan Collins. The group recently released a low $ 618 billion counter-proposal, less than a third of Biden’s proposal. With Republicans mourning the loss of “bipartisanship” for Biden’s right, and progressives like Bernie Sanders calling for “reconciliation” approach to his left, it remains to be seen where Biden will emerge.

Oregon decided to decriminalize hard drugs; lawyers hope for federal cannabis legalization

Last November, 58% of Oregonians voted to decriminalize hard drugs like heroin and cocaine. The measure is ready to enter into force. It does not just mean that keeping small amounts of these drugs will cease to be a crime; it will also remove the criminal records of those who have been convicted in the past.

In a separate poll in Oregon, 56% of voters supported the legalization of magic mushrooms for medicinal use. This measure will not enter into force for another two years. However, therapists and researchers are excited about the possibilities of conducting further research on the therapeutic applications of psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms. There is long-standing anecdotal evidence that the drug may be helpful in treating a variety of mental disorders, especially those brought about by trauma such as PTSD. Native Americans have used hallucinogens for spiritual purposes for centuries.

Legal weed across the country?

Overall, there has been a wave of legalizations and decriminalization of cannabis-like drugs across the US for the past decade. Recent measures have raised the hopes of various lawyers that the Biden administration will take the next logical step and legalize cannabis across the country. Many hope that “War on Drugs” launched by Nixon in the 1960s to further marginalize racial minorities and political enemies may soon be at an end.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden took a lot of sticks for his previous unwavering support for the “War on Drugs.” But many see reason to hope in his recent statements. Biden has also nominated CA Attorney General Xavier Becarra as Secretary of Health and RI Governor Gina Raimondo as Secretary of Commerce. Both nominees have supported cannabis commercialization efforts in their home countries.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

“Captain Tom” in hospital with COVID

Last April, the British veteran of World War II “Capt. Tom ”Moore walked in the hearts of millions of people. Moore walked 100 laps around his garden before his 100th birthday to raise money for the National Health Service surrounded by his country during the first peak of COVID. Instead of the modest (1,000 ($ 1,370) he hoped to raise, he ended up raising more than $ 30 million ($ 41 million). Captain Tom has since been the Knight of the Queen, had a best-selling single, broke two Guinness World Records and set up a charity.

The centenarian of the power plant now finds himself weak from the disease that waged a recent battle to fight. His daughter Hannah says he had been experiencing symptoms of pneumonia for weeks. He was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been hospitalized. Hannah says he is being treated in a ward rather than the ICU and said he was receiving “emergency” care. She says she knows the staff “will do everything they can to make her comfortable and we hope she will be back home as soon as possible.

News of Captain Tom’s hospitalization has brought good wishes from millions, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who waged his battle with COVID early last year. Our thoughts are with Captain Tom and his family in the hope of a speedy recovery.

