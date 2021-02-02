12 Ytl children given sanitizer instead of polio drops | Nagpur News





Nagpur: The desperate access of health workers housed at a polio booth in Yavatmal district saw 12 children under the age of five administered sanitizers instead of polio dots on Sunday.

The children, who are from Kapsi Kopri village in Ghatanji Tehsil district, started vomiting and showing symptoms of anxiety after being given sanitary drops. All were brought to the pediatric ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Yavatmal. Doctors told TOI that the children’s condition is stable and that they continue to be under observation.

The children’s parents claimed that the health workers at the booth were reluctant to move them to the GMCH and tried to cover up the matter. But they had to inform their seniors as three of the children started vomiting constantly.

Purushottam Meshram, whose sons Ansh and Harsh were among the 12 children, said initially the health workers were random about the incident. They called us back out of the house after a while and gave the children the polio dose. But they did not discover the reason after giving it again. We only realized their mistake when our children started vomiting, he said.

When four of the 12 children began to show symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness, service officials admitted them to the local public health center (PHC). But, following some pressure from sarpanch Yuvraj Marape and other villagers, they started the process of relocating the children to Yavatmal. Finally, all the children moved to GMCH shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Yavatmals district collector M Devender Singh spoke to parents of children affected at GMCH. As PHCs come under parish zilla, CEO ZP Shrikrishna Panchal was asked to conduct an investigation. Panchal told TOI on Monday evening that health workers stationed at the booth will be suspended.

I received a preliminary investigation report from the district health officer (DHO) in which he stated that a community health official, an Asha worker and an anganwadi sevika guilty of negligence. They will be suspended immediately and further action will be taken after the investigation, Panchal said, adding that service officials did not inform the seniors until late Sunday night.

District Custodian Minister Sanjay Rathod said from Mumbai that he has asked the CEO of ZP to investigate the matter and take action against the employees concerned.

