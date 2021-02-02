Consecutive drop in encouraging new COVID-19 news: WHO

There are still many countries with a growing number of cases, but globally, this is encouraging news, tha WHO Tedros chief Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking during the bi-weekly conference of agencies from Geneva.

It shows that this virus can be controlled, even with new variants in circulation. And it shows that if we continue with the same proven public health measures, we can prevent infections and save lives.

Stay the course

While welcoming the development, Tedros recalled that we had been here before and warned against complacency.

Over the past year, there have been moments in almost all countries where cases fell, and governments opened up very quickly and individuals released their defenses, just to get the virus back, he said.

The WHO chief stressed that while vaccines are being collected, people everywhere need to continue to take measures aimed at keeping themselves and others safe.

Vitality is essential for governments to enable people to make the right choices, either by making quarantine easier to adhere to, or by making jobs safer, he said.

Controlling the spread of the virus saves lives now, and saves lives later by reducing the chances of more variants appearing. And it helps to ensure that vaccines remain effective.

Lack of data undermines the response

The WHO has assessed the urgent need for better data to strengthen the pandemic response and improve health outcomes, in a new report Monday.

SCORE Global Report provides an overview of the state of health information systems worldwide and is the first study of its kind.

SCORE stands for Study, Counting, Optimization, Review and Activation, and the report covers the country’s 133 health information systems and just under 90 percent of the global population.

It finds that globally, four in 10 deaths remain unregistered, while only one in 10 deaths is recorded in the African region.

The WHO said the lack of data worldwide limits the understanding of the true impact of COVID-19 pandemic, which undermines response planning.

Scoring a goal against COVID-19

The global football governing body, FIFA, is supporting the effort to make COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnoses available to all countries.

FIFA has joined the WHO for the ACT Together campaign, which also promotes adherence to daily public health measures aimed at preventing coronavirus spreading, such as hand washing and wearing masks.

The star players and captains of the competing teams will take part in the campaign, which is being held together with the FIFA 2020 Club World Cup, which takes place in Qatar from 4-11 February.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stressed the importance of having an equal playing field, whether in football or health.

Justice and team spirit are the core values ​​of our sport, he said. And the same core values, justice and team spirit are needed for today’s big challenge: overcoming COVID-19.

It is important for football to address issues that affect society, 2001 Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen told the conference, recalling that access to vaccines must be fair and equitable.

“This has been a global pandemic, and globally we need to enable vaccination,” he said.

Update the Wuhan mission

Meanwhile, the WHO Technical Director at COVID-19, Dr. Maria Van Kerhkove, said the international field mission in Wuhan, China, is having very productive discussions with counterparts there.

The 15 experts arrived in the city last month to study the origin of the new coronavirus, which causes the disease.

Dr. Van Kerhkove reported that they visited hospitals as well as the market and met with officials from the Wuhan Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Chinese CDC.

Their focus is on early cases and they are having very good discussions about it, she said.

The mission has attracted media attention and Dr. Van Kerhkoveunderscored that the team should be given space to do its job.