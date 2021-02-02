DeMon: ED attaches assets of Rs 130 kr to Musaddilal, others | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday annexed assets worth Rs 130 billion under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA) to Musaddilal Gems and Jewels Private Ltd and other demon-related jewelers (DeMon). Attached assets include 41 properties registered in the name of various jewelers.

ED annexed assets in the form of market shares worth $ 19 billion and investments made in the stock market in the form of shares. Attachment of assets includes gold jewelry, gold bars or ornaments seized during previous checks worth SEK 83.

ED launched a money laundering investigation against Musaddilal Gems based on an FIR filed by Telangana police. During the investigation, ED found that Musaddilal Gems, Vaishnavi Bullion Private Ltd and Musaddilal Jewelers Private Ltd had deposited in their bank accounts demonized notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 (111 Cro total) immediately after 8 November 2016.

Defendant filed false invoices and sales receipts indicating that approximately 6,000 fictitious customers had visited their sales halls to purchase gold jewelery between 8:00 pm and midnight on November 8, 2016, shortly after the Center announced the demonization.

Musaddilal Jewelers is owned by Kailash Chand Gupta.

ED said: Investigations under PMLA have revealed that the companies of Kailash Gupta and his sons along with their regular accountant Sanjay Sarda set up fictitious bills to create fictitious sources of income to justify large cash deposits.

Sanjay Sarda also advised Guptas to collect fabricated invoices under $ 2 so that there would be no KYC or PAN proof requirements of customers. Sanjay had also contributed demonized money for the conversion and had also received fat commission for giving that advice, ED accused.

The accused companies forged, fabricated and manipulated the documents and falsely claimed that these amounts were proceeds from the sale of gold. In addition to converting their uncounted demonized money with the help of Kailash’s youngest son Nitin Gupta, Ashta Lakshmi Gold Bullion owner Neel Sundar Tharad, and rod trader Pavan Agarwal, firms actively demanded similar money from jewelers / other friends and took the money deposited in their accounts to turn it into gold bars.

The converted gold was again handed over to a fat commission. Many prominent jewelers and friends consciously participated in this scam to turn their demonetized money not counted into gold. Immediately after depositing Rs 111 crore in their bank accounts, a large part of these deposits were transferred to goldsmith traders to buy gold bars, which was later handed over to various jewelers, individuals and other entities, pretendonte ED.

During the investigation, restrictions also revealed that Kailash Gupta’s family had made a profit of Rs 28 billion by selling converted gold at exorbitant rates. Total crime revenues are processed at Rs 139 million.

