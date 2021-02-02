Post-Brexit Britain has had a rough start to life after Europe, with British businesses struggling with mountains of bureaucracy, fish rotting for lack of export markets and billions of pounds fleeing the City of London financial sector. But thanks to the treatment of spoiled European Union vaccines, Brexit Britain, at least in one way, has emerged as better-governed clothing.

The EU vaccination program has gone off the rails, with a shortage of vaccines that stand in stark contrast to Britains stocks and rapid distribution. When The EU tried last week to rectify its shortfall by trying to block exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine made in Belgium but ordered and paid for by the British government even pro-EU Britons were outraged. Brussels then complicated the damage, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen briefly calling for the most controversial Brexit clause to prevent remittances from Northern Ireland to the UK, sparking outrage among Irish and British lawmakers.

In any other circumstance, we would struggle with a wave of bad news about Brexit, said a senior official in Nr. 10 Downing St. As it is, this vaccine story makes the EU seem incompetent, selfish and bad while showing a great thing properly. we have done, which has vaccinated far more people than anyone else in Europe.

Scientists at Oxford University developed the AstraZeneca vaccine, and the British government ordered over 100 million doses in May 2020. On the other hand, the EU insisted that all 27 members buy the doses collectively, but only started registering for the vaccines last August. AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish drug manufacturer, said it would serve customers on a first-come, first-served basis, and that the EU would have to wait until the British order was met. As a result, the UK has vaccinated more than 11 percent of its population, compared with about 2 percent in Germany and less than that in France.

Even usually strongly pro-EU Observers Newspaper argued that the vaccine crisis has shown the EU at worst. On the contrary, it has shown Britain in the best way.

The EU basically could not have been more disgusting, said the British government official who spoke to him Foreign policy provided anonymity. It helped convince many people, even many who thought Brexit was a bad idea, that [Britain] is much better than this terrible organization.

And they will need some persuasion. The EU vaccine debacle has so far drawn attention from a sustained hit of bad news on the economic consequences by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons insists Britain leave Europe’s decision on the single market, whose effects on British importers and exporters are likely to grow more acutely in the coming months

The result is that UK businesses wishing to do business in Europe will now have to complete around 215 million forms of import and export each year, costing around 5 7.5 billion (over $ 10 million), according to at the British tax collection agency. Barriers to trade have also been raised not only between the UK and the EU but between the territory and Northern Ireland.

These frictions are appearing in British ports, which previously served as an entry into the large European market. Leaders of the five largest Britains business groups warned government last week that firms across sectors face substantial difficulties in UK ports since Brexit, with the prospect of a significant business loss if the situation is allowed to continue. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Govewho had previously dismissed border problems as dental problems acknowledge that exporters face, as described by business groups, significant setbacks. Ai promised Milion 23m in compensation for firms that had lost money as a result of bureaucratic delays.

This amount does not accumulate at all in the projected losses [from Brexit], said Anand Menon, UK director at a Changing Europe think tank. There are estimates of a 7 percent loss to [U.K.] GDP, which is large, the rate of losses is so large that in no way can any potential economic gain offset.

Not surprisingly, Irish exporters to the EU have chosen to completely avoid transit through the UK. Transport giant Stena Line announced in early January that its largest ferry would sail from Rosslare, in the Republic of Ireland, directly to Cherbourg, France, instead of Holyhead in Wales. Thanks to Brexit, in early January Rosslare Port announced truck traffic by 500 percent compared to last year.

Among the most hit businesses are those that once campaigned enthusiastically for Brexit.

British fishermen, part of an industry that accounts for less than 0.1 per cent of the UK economy but whose demands to get rid of European fisheries management played a major role in Brexit, are now managing to gripped by the real implications of their removal. Most fish caught by British fishermen are exported, mainly to the European market; most of the fish eaten by the British is imported. But those decades-old fishing arrangements are now in disarray.

In late January, fishermen drove trucks full of fish down Downing Street to protest costly and time-consuming delays that have made it uneconomical to export fresh seafood to Europe. The trucks, stamped with slogans such as the Brexit massacre, stopped carrying out their threat to dump thousands of wasted fish on the Johnsons threshold. But like Gary Hodgson, a director of crab and lobster exporter Venture Seafoods, i tha Reuters, we strongly feel the system could collapse. Scottish fishermen have begun to reduce their catch in Denmark rather than face the hassle of exporting them through British ports.

British farmers, too, were a vocal pro-Brexit group because of EU restrictive quotas and subsidies until the reality of trying to export their goods to the EU arose. The British Association of Meat Processors reported in late January that over 120 trucks carrying British meat had been stranded in Rotterdam in the Netherlands for more than three weeks as food rotted inside.

The squeezing of customs has already damaged cross-border traffic. Data from Prfecture desHauts-de-France et du Nord, the French local authority that controls the main cross-channel ports and the canal tunnel shows Heavy vehicle traffic in both directions has dropped 30 percent since the new regulations began on January 1st. The difficulty of returning Europe with merchandise has dampened the enthusiasm of European trucks: About two-thirds of the 3,400 trucks passing from France to the UK were left empty.

And this situation is set to worsen further at the end of this month, when a period of apology during which French officials have been instructed to be lenient in inaccurate document breaches. So far, French customs found that only 1 in 10 British trucks export the health certificates required for deliveries of all food completed correctly.

Things could be even worse for the service industries, which make up around 80 per cent of the UK economy, but were left out of the trade deal of recent years. Cboe Europe, one of the largest exchanges in London, specializing in financial trades in euros, has lost about 6 billion euros (more than $ 7 billion) in business in markets like Paris and Frankfurt. according to te Times Financial. And the carnage could continue: New passport rights regulations allowing non-EU financial institutions to trade within Europe have yet to be clarified. Barriers to free financial trade could cost the city billions more in capital flight, as well as job losses and tax revenues.

British government officials have tried to provide assistance. Advisers employed by the British government Department for International Trade have told small businesses in the UK that the best way to overcome the regulatory nightmare of customs controls and calculate value-added tax is to register subsidiaries in the single market. EU strange way to regain British sovereignty

But these customs difficulties underscore that the new trading environment is not a problem, but a structural change. The cost of trade with the EU will increase. Cost is a fixed cost that will not go away over time, said Oscar Guinea, a former civil servant who is now a senior economist at the European Center for International Political Economy. Exporters in the UK can do better in document makingbut their costs will always be higher than if they were within the EU.

At the same time, many of the Brexit benefits promised by Johnson including light-touch regulation and freedom to export outside the EU remain intangible. Previously, the UK had its membership in the EU’s preferred trade agreements with around 70 other countries; now, he has to renegotiate them one by one.

A potential benefit of the newly opened British freedom could be a new UK policy, Menon said, rebalancing government spending to reflect the problems of those who did not have who were the strongest supporters of Brexit. The economy will be smaller, but it may be more equal.

As for the short-term achievements to be called, even the office of the prime minister is finding it difficult to find any. To tell the truth it has been quite tricky to find concrete things to show as an immediate benefit of Brexit, said the senior government official. Thank God for the vaccine.