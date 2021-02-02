The green economy reacts to the biodiversity study in Dasgupta

A new historical review, commissioned by the Government, has suggested that services provided by nature should be assigned an economic value that is used to inform future policy decisions, an action that has been unanimously welcomed by green groups.

The UK Government instructed Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta to lead an independent, global Biodiversity Economics Review in Spring 2019. One of the main aims of this review in ‘Biodiversity Economics’ was to build knowledge on how to get financial and political decisions and vice versa the loss of biodiversity.

Review is the largest and most comprehensive review exploring the role of natural capital in providing planetary, social, and economic prosperity. Natural capital accounting gives monetary value to natural resources like forests and healthy land, allowing businesses to calculate the “true cost” of their decisions.

The green economy has welcomed the open-minded review, but many are still waiting to see how policymakers and businesses will implement the review tips. Here, the edie summarizes some of the key views from NGOs and key figures alike.

Sir David Attenborough

“The survival of the natural world depends on preserving its complexity, its biodiversity. Putting things in order requires a universal understanding of how these complex systems work. This also applies to the economy.

“This comprehensive and extremely important report shows us how by bringing the economy and ecology face to face, we can help to save the natural world and thus save ourselves.”

Christiana Figueres, former Executive Secretary, UNFCCC; Founding Partner, Global Optimism; and a member of the Global Steering Committee for Nature

“Congratulations to Professor Dasgupta and his team on this crucial review. And congratulations to the UK Treasury for its message. This is a compelling example of the leadership we need from the government and the world’s leading experts on how to address the related Nature and Climate Crises

“The review makes it clear that it is less costly to preserve Nature than to restore it once it is damaged or degraded and to provide economic rationale for expanding and improving protected area management. We can translate this idea into action by protecting 30% of the planet by 2030. The review lays the groundwork for how to address the twin biodiversity and climate crises. “We all need to take those ideas and put them into action – now.”

Chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, Rt Hon Philip Dunne MP

“Professor Dasgupta’s report should serve as a wake-up call for all of us. As human beings we have progressed in recent decades, it is not without cost, and it has been nature that has borne the brunt of our choices. We are part of nature, and we have taken it for granted with precious ecosystems at ‘turning points’ and endangered species facing extinction.

“Professor Dasgupta has been clear that action is needed now to reverse these frightening trends. It makes economic sense to leave it too late, which would be even more costly to address. Nature must be seen as integral to our economy – in the same way are infrastructures such as public transport and buildings. He rightly acknowledges that COP15 and COP26, both of which will be held this year, offer a unique opportunity to hit the reset button on biodiversity loss and mitigate climate change.

“My committee expects to welcome Professor Dasgupta on February 24, where we will examine his report in greater depth. He will be followed by a Minister from the Treasury, offering Committee members the opportunity to hear the Government’s view on Professor Dasgupta’s findings. “

Russ Feingold, former US senator, former special envoy to the Great Lakes region of Africa and ambassador for nature campaign

The review should be read by everyone making decisions that affect Nature – not just “environmentalists” but also government and business leaders, investors and consumers whose decisions affect the natural world of which we are a part – namely, we all.

The review gives new meaning to the old saying “you get what you measure.” We need to include Nature in how we measure our economic development and our wealth. The idea we need to measure nature will be new for many and indeed doing so will be difficult.But not including Nature in our economic measurements has brought us to the biodiversity and climate crises we have today.We have no choice but to change the way we measure progress economic ”.

Brian O’Donnell, Director, Campaign for Nature

“The idea that we are part of Nature and that natural capital is an asset that needs to be managed sustainably will not come as a surprise to indigenous communities who have valued Nature over the centuries. But for those who have embraced economic systems based on limitless growth requires a fundamental review of how “progress” is assessed and measured

“The review is the most comprehensive economic issue for a new roadmap ever devised. Now that we have entered a climatic and ecological emergency, it is urgent to update our economic systems at all levels to fully incorporate nature. “

Richard Curtis, Co-Founder, Make Money My Matter

“The findings of today’s review remind us that nature supports our entire economic system. With biodiversity declining dangerously, this clearly shows that the finance industry must act now to factorize nature into its decision-making and build a healthier future for our planet.

“With 3trn circ circulating only in UK pension schemes, they can play an important role in addressing this failure. Investing this money in the positive nature solutions that place our first planet can have unprecedented financial and environmental impacts. We know from our research that pensioners want their pensions to build a healthy plan as well as ensure healthy returns. The public has this great weapon in their armor when fighting for the planet – now is the time to use it. As a critical first step, it would be extraordinary if the UK Government could establish a Global Commission on Economy and Nature to help governments, businesses and the financial sector meet these goals, drawing on this review and other efforts. in all the world. “

Dr Nina Seega, CISL Research Director, Sustainable Finance and part of the peer review team for the Dasgupta Review

“The focus of the Dasgupta Review on the complete reconstruction of key economic and financial models is essential to shift the debate on nature to the agenda of governments, financial regulators and individual financial firms. It is especially important to use the case presented by the COVID-19 crisis to reflected support and support the foundations of our economic and financial system with a sustainable future.

“However, if we want to learn from climate travel, we cannot rely solely on public policy and financial regulation to deliver on the pace required. From the outset, a more structural involvement of private financial capital must be mobilized – along with mixed capital, supported by multilateral development institutions This requires action by private financial institutions and global corporations including: embedding nature in their operational and business strategies, understanding, measuring and managing financial risks related to nature; calculating the impact of their outdoor activities as well as directing capital towards nature-based solutions.

“The review provides us with a strong foundation for this work and enables us to move from a commitment to nature recovery and conservation to the full inclusion of nature in our economic and financial systems.”

Tanya Steele, Chief Executive Officer at WWF

“The findings of the Review are clear: nature supports our economies and our prosperity. Our failure to recognize this fundamental truth and to take steps to change the loss of nature is costing us dearly. To protect our future, we must transform our economies and financial systems so that they are directed toward the return of the natural world on which everyone depends.

“Our climate and natural goals must become an essential part of how decisions are made on all aspects of policy – and in particular economic and fiscal policy – with a test to ensure that public spending is in line with government commitments. net-zero.

“We also need the UK Government to shed its full weight after setting up a new Global Commission on the Economy and Nature – because if we are to succeed, we need to see countries working together to address this. great threat. “

Matt Mace