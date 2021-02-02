The autopsy of pollster Trump’s campaign presents a striking picture of the loss





It is unclear whether Trump has seen the report. The findings are based on an exit analysis in 10 states. Five of them Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are the states that Trump lost after winning them in 2016. The other five Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas are the states that Trump won in both elections. The report makes zero for a demographic range where Trump underwent crucial changes in 2020, including among white seniors, the same group that helped bring him to the White House. The autopsy says Trump saw the greatest erosion with white voters, especially white men, and that he lost ground with almost every age group. In the five states that returned to Biden, Trumps’ biggest dropout was among voters aged 18-29 and 65 and older. Suburbanites who returned from Trump after 2016 also played a major role. The report says the former president suffered a double-digit erosion with educated White College voters across the board. The election picture presented in the report is widely shared by political professionals in both parties, if not by Trump and his legions of supporters. Trump never offered Biden a concession and until his last days in office, he adhered to the unlocked idea that the election had been stolen. Fabrizio declined to comment on the post-mortem. A Trump spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Lives personally personal behavior, makes clear autopsy, contributed to his loss. Biden had a clear advantage over POTUS to be seen as honest and trustworthy, writes Fabrizio. Fathers’ response to the pandemic was also critical. The autopsy says the coronavirus was registered as the main issue among voters and that Biden won those voters by a margin of almost 3 to 1. A majority recorded disapproval of Traumps virus treatment. Most voters said they gave priority to fighting the coronavirus rather than reopening the economy, although the president placed a strong emphasis on the latter. And roughly 75 percent of voters, most of whom favored Biden, said they favored public masks of wearing masks. The report also indirectly raises questions about the decision of re-election campaigns to stop TV advertising over the summer and save resources until the fall. According to the findings, nearly 9 in 10 voters had decided who to support by the last month of the race. Fabrizio is not the only Trump adviser to have filed a post-mortem since Nov. 3. John McLaughlin, another Trump poll, published a report on the Conservative Newsmax website the week after the election. Meanwhile, advisers to former Vice President Mike Pence brought in numerous pollsters to inform him of their post-election findings, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Among the interventions was that Trump was winning during the final weeks of the race and that his rallies had helped Republicans running in the House and Senate races. But pollsters also made it clear that while there was considerable support for Trumps policies, there was widespread fatigue with the president. Within Trumps inner circle, Fabrizio had long supported the belief that Trump needed to prioritize the pandemic in order to win re-election. Last summer, he wrote a 79-page memo arguing that Trump should focus more on tackling the pandemic than on reopening the economy, and recommending, among other things, that he encourage people to wear masks rather than mocked the practice.

