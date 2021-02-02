COVID-19: More than 18,500 violate Saudi protocols in a week





Abu Dhabi: More than 18,500 people were booked because they did not comply with COVID-19 prevention and prevention protocols across Saudi Arabia in the week of January 24-30, amid concerns about rising infections, the Interior Ministry said. Statistics showed that Riyadh was at the top of the list of violations with 4,852, followed by Mecca with 2,636, then Al Qassim with 2,557, Al Sharqiya 2,348 and Al Sharqiya 1,002 violations. The maximum allowable limit at family and non-family gatherings, inside homes, holiday homes or farms, or at social events such as funerals, parties and the like, is 50 people. The penalty for non-compliance by private sector businesses with prevention and prevention protocols is 10,000 SR. The Ministry of Interior stressed that citizens and residents must continue to adhere to preventive measures and adhere to the instructions issued by the authorities in this regard. The ministry warned that foreigners residing in the Kingdom who were found to have broken any of the COVID-19 rules would be deported and blacklisted upon return. Strict guidelines on social distance rules include banning any gathering in public spaces, shopping malls and shops. Violators risk fines of 5,000 riyals ($ 1,330), with a repeated violation accumulating a penalty of double that amount. Re-offending also carries the risk of prosecution by the authorities, the broadcaster added: If an offender is a resident of Saudi Arabia, he will be expelled from the kingdom and will be permanently barred from re-entering it after his sentence has been served. out The interior ministry said: In case a private sector enterprise repeats the breach for the first time, it will be closed for three months. If the violation is repeated a second time, the institution will be closed for six months. If an offender is a resident of Saudi Arabia, he will be deported from the kingdom and will be permanently barred from re-entering it after his sentence has been served. Saudi Arabia faces tough new preventive measures if the public continues to ignore precautions against the spread of COVID-19, the Health Minister warned on Sunday. Unfortunately in recent days we have recorded a noticeable increase and a steady increase in infections. One of the main reasons is accumulation and complacency with precautions, said Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. Lack of compliance will force us to take measures to protect society. I ask you to help us preserve the gains made in fighting the coronavirus. This is a very difficult stage. The Kingdom recorded 261 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 368,074, and three more people died, raising the death toll to 6,375 since the pandemic began early last year.

