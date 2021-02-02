The program in International and Comparative Studies (PICS) will host its program Fifth Annual International Career Panel on Virtual Alumni practically in Monday, March 15, 2021 nga 5-6: 30 pm EST through Magnification. Please note: This session will be practically held EST through Magnification. This webinar is free and open to students, but registration is required. Once you have registered, the merger information will be emailed to you.

This virtual alumni panel will display and celebrate the rich history of universities of contributions made by the International Studies alumni, providing a valuable insight for current students as they begin to develop their career paths. The panel will include some student questions and answers.

PICS is home to international and major studies. Founded in 2009, International Studies is one of the largest majors at the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, with over 2000 graduates graduating worldwide. International Studies graduates pursue multiple career paths, many continue to work with corporations, nonprofits, or government agencies, and progress directly to graduate school.

Learn where an International Studies director can take you!

This event is sponsored by: Center for Middle East and North Africa Studies, Department of Political Science, LSA Opportunity Hub and Sigma Iota Rho Honorary Society for International Studies.

Panelists:

Jasmine Bell, MPH, Health Policy and Services Analyst, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

BA International Studies Global Environment and Health; BA Spanish 17

Jasmine Bell is a Health Policy and Services Analyst at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was previously a research project manager in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology with the University of Michigan. Jasmine received a master’s in public health from the University of Michigan where she studied Health Behavior and Health Education with a focus on sexual and reproductive health. During her MPH she had the opportunity to participate in a community-based surveillance project in rural Ghana to measure maternal mortality. She had the opportunity to publish with USAID about their family planning division. She also co-taught a course on facilitating global engagement through the Global Scholarship Program. In the future she hopes to continue to be involved in community-based research.

Jacob Bailey, MA, Intelligence Analyst, External Assessment and Counter-Terrorism Branch, United States Secret Service

International Studies BA International Security, Standards and Cooperation; BA Psychology; minor, Earth Science 18

Jacob Bailey is an Intelligence Analyst at the United States Secret Service’s Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism Branch. As a member of the Foreign Operations Section, he is responsible for intelligence coverage during visits by USSS advocates to the European Union, as well as visits by European Heads of State to the US. Jacob graduated from the University of Michigan in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree. bachelors in International Studies, Norms, Security and Cooperation focus and Psychology and a minor in Earth Science. After graduation, he received a Master’s degree in Security Policy Studies from George Washington University while working at USSS, where he completed his duties in the Office of Strategic Planning and Open Source Intelligence Unit. While in Michigan, Jacob interned in the Canadian Parliament, studied abroad in New Zealand, and wrote a thesis on renewable energy prospects in Saudi Arabia.

Anne Canavati, MPA, Senior Analyst, Energy Future Initiatives

International Studies BA International Security, Standards and Cooperation; BA Arabic; BA Studies in the Middle East and North Africa; Juveniles, Business and Environmental Studies 16

Anne Canavati is a Senior Analyst at the Energy Future Initiative (EFI), a nonprofit think tank founded by 13th Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz. At EFI, Anne conducts research and analysis on energy and climate policy, technology and social equality issues. Previously, Anne earned a Master of Public Administration in Environmental Science and Policy from the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs. Prior to high school degrees, Anne held positions in immigration law working for a year and a half and conducting research on e-waste disposal in Ghana through a scholarship from the University of Michigan. As a student, Anne competed and was Vice President of the UM Club Triathlon Team, served as President of the Palestinian Student Association, worked as a research assistant for the Intergroup Relationship Program, and participated in the Alpha Phi Omega Service Brotherhood Dance Marathon, a number of other organizations.

Munmun A. Khan, MPH, Health Policy Analyst, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

International Studies BA International Security, Standards and Cooperation; Small, Community Action and Social Change 14

Munmun A. Khan grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she received her Master of Public Health and Certificate in Global Health from the UM 16 School of Public Health and received her Bachelor of Arts in International Juvenile Studies in Community Action and Social Change 14. Munmun began her career in the federal service as a Member of the Presidential Management at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At CDC, she manages the global health portfolio, with a focus on congressional affairs, budget allocations, and budget policy. During her time in Michigan, she was an active member of the Global Scholars Program, the Intergroup Relationships Program (IGR) and the Gates Millennium Scholars in Michigan. She currently serves as President of the Millennium Scholars Alumni Association, and is also an alumni of the Young Leaders Council, Atlanta chapter. In downtime, Munmun enjoys traveling, listening to podcasts to nurture her curiosity for casual knowledge, and enjoying various cuisines across Atlanta.

Jennifer Kwon, Legislative Assistant, US House of Representatives

International Studies BA International Security, Standards and Cooperation; BA Political Science 16

Jennifer Kwon is a Legislative Assistant to Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (D-PA). Prior to her current role, she was an Associate of the American Pacific Assistant for Congressional Studies (APAICS) to Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY). Born in South Korea but raised in Louisville, Jennifer graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA in Political Science and International Studies. After graduation, Jennifer served as an English Teaching Assistant in Sejong City, South Korea through the US Fulbright Program. She taught from first grade to sixth grade, while learning more about the culture and language of her heritage. Prior to her award year of Fulbright, Jennifer gained valuable experience in government and public affairs in the capital of our nations. Her experience includes practicing in the Bureau of Industry and Security in the U.S. Department of Commerce, the office of Rep. Joaquin Castro and SKDKnickerbocker. Jennifer was also part of the Korean-American Council (CKA) public service inauguration program. Shaped from her experiences, Jennifer strives to build a coalition between AAPI communities and remove barriers for minority communities while pursuing her passion in national security and foreign affairs. In her spare time, Jennifer enjoys watching Korean drama, reading, and traveling.

Moderators:

Bryna Worner, Program Coordinator, Program in International and Comparative Studies and Donia Center for Human Rights, University of Michigan

International Studies BA International Security, Standards and Cooperation; BA Political Science; BA Spanish 13

Bryna Worner is an academic program specialist at the University of Michigan International Institute for Program in International and Comparative Studies and the Donia Center for Human Rights. Bryna is responsible for public programming, financial and administrative support, and a number of new initiatives that have greatly increased student and alumni engagement. She has been with the International Institute since November 2015. Prior to entering the University of Michigan, she held positions at Edelman in Consumer Relations and at The Wm. Company Wrigley Jr. in their global corporate department. Most recently, she worked on the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in both the programming and communications departments. Bryna earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a triple degree in International Studies, Political Science and Spanish from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor and studied abroad in Salamanca, Spain